Every cent of Covid-19 funds was spent wisely, Finance Minister Nchemba says at CCM rally

Singida. Finance Minister and Iramba Magharibi MP candidate Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has strongly defended the government’s management of Covid-19 recovery funds, telling residents that the money was channeled into lasting development projects that continue to benefit Tanzanians today.

Speaking during a CCM campaign rally in Iramba District, Dr Nchemba dismissed opposition claims that pandemic funds were squandered on items like sanitizers and short-term relief.

Instead, he said, the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan invested in health, education, and infrastructure, ensuring the money laid a foundation for sustainable growth.

“While other countries opted for temporary relief packages, Tanzania prioritized long-term resilience. Hospitals were upgraded, medical supplies distributed to underserved areas, and school infrastructure expanded to meet growing demand,” he said.

The remarks came as President Samia Suluhu Hassan continued her two-day campaign tour across Singida, where she also reiterated CCM’s commitment to health reforms, including the upcoming universal health insurance trials and government-funded treatment for the poorest households.

She provided updates on ongoing oil and gas studies in the Eyasi Basin, signaling potential new economic opportunities.

“Research is progressing, and we are optimistic about the prospects,” she told supporters.

Additionally, she highlighted the Hoima-Tanga gas pipeline project, which will enhance Tanzania’s energy infrastructure and create jobs.

“Seize these opportunities,” she urged, encouraging residents to engage in emerging sectors.

Hassan revealed plans to attract investors for wind energy production in Singida, signaling a shift toward renewable energy to power the region’s growth.