Mwalimu vows to lead major reforms in Tanzania’s education sector

Rukwa. Tanzania’s presidential candidate for the Chaumma party, Salum Mwalimu, has promised significant reforms in the education sector if elected in the upcoming general election.

Mr Mwalimu, who is also the secretary general of Chaumma, stated that his administration would prioritise critical thinking skills at all educational levels to prepare young people for present and future challenges.

“We cannot continue with an outdated education system that fails to equip young people for the demands of the 21st century,” Mr Mwalimu asserted at a campaign rally in Chala Ward, Rukwa Region. He criticised the current system for emphasising rote learning instead of understanding and application.

“Today’s students are taught to draw a hoe and then asked to replicate that drawing in an exam. What kind of education is that?” he asked rhetorically.

Mr Mwalimu expressed concern about the decline in communication skills among graduates, despite advancements in technology, contrasting them with graduates from the era of Julius Nyerere.

“Today’s young person holds a phone with access to the world’s information but cannot apply that knowledge in daily life,” he noted.

He argued that examinations should assess understanding rather than memorisation, pointing out that many students achieve high grades simply by reciting facts—like naming the Father of the Nation—without applying that knowledge practically.

Mr Mwalimu vowed to completely overhaul the education curriculum to align it with modern realities and the challenges of the next two decades.

“We must create an education system that fosters generations capable of critical thinking, innovation, and global competitiveness,” he emphasised.

He promised to invest in primary education to ensure that children develop problem-solving skills rather than merely becoming information retainers. “I will not play with education.

I understand how hard I had to work to reach where I am today. I refuse to let the children of this nation grow up under this outdated system. We will start afresh, guided by the realities of today’s world,” Mr Mwalimu added.

Public reception

Residents of Chala Ward welcomed his proposals, expressing that the current system does not meet the demands of a technological, innovative, and competitive global economy. Parents voiced hope that Chaumma’s education policy could finally provide meaningful, skills-based learning.

“As parents, we want our children to learn how to think critically, not just memorise textbooks. This policy promises to change that,” said Esther Mwampole.

She noted that Chaumma has clearly outlined plans to reform the curriculum, invest in modern learning equipment, and strengthen teacher training to nurture a generation of creative, problem-solving youth.

Residents emphasised this was essential in light of current challenges such as climate change, technology-induced job losses, and increasing global competition.

“Today’s youth face a world full of challenges. Without education that fosters critical thinking, innovation, and rapid learning, we risk losing our productive workforce,” warned Jackson Mlewa.

Chaumma’s director of public communications, Mr John Mrema, said that Tanzania needs new thinking and visionary leadership to unlock its potential.

“You cannot expect change by using the same mindset that created the problems. Tanzania needs innovative thinking and bold reforms to break free from poverty,” he said.

He added that poverty is not a divine plan but rather a consequence of leadership failures to think deeply and act in the best interests of the citizens.

“Mwalimu is a young, visionary leader who can guide Tanzanians to a better life. Poverty is not destiny; it results from leaders failing to think properly,” he said.