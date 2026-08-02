‘No victimisation’: Mwanri assures unity as new CCM secretariat takes office





Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM Deputy Secretary-General (Mainland), Mr Aggrey Mwanri, has assured party members that the new leadership will neither victimise nor target anyone, saying the fear of God will guide its work.

Mr Mwanri made the remarks on Saturday, August 1, 2026, during a reception for newly appointed members of the CCM National Secretariat at the party's Dar es Salaam Regional Office. It was his first public address since his appointment.

He said the trust and expectations of CCM members, together with the party's principles and faith, would guide the leadership in carrying out its responsibilities.

Mr Mwanri and three colleagues were appointed on July 29, 2026, following changes approved by the CCM Central Committee of the National Executive Council to strengthen the party's operational efficiency.

Besides Mr Mwanri, who replaced Mr John Mongella, the appointments included Mr Abdi Mohamed Abdi as Deputy Secretary-General (Zanzibar), succeeding Dr Mohammed Said Mohammed, popularly known as Dimwa.

Former Tabora Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Chacha, replaced Issa Haji Gavu as Secretary for Organisation.

At the same time, Mr Jamal Kassim Ali was appointed Secretary for Economy and Finance, taking over from Mr Joshua Mirumbe.

Addressing party members, Mr Mwanri said: "We shall not victimise anyone or reach a point where we say, 'Now it is time to deal with this person.' That is not how I work. Once I move on, I move on.”

"I tell my colleagues the same. Let us not victimise anyone or declare someone unsuitable. We shall uphold justice because that is what our National Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, stands for," he added.

Strengthening the party

Mr Mwanri, a former Tabora Regional Commissioner, said he would work to strengthen the party's foundations by engaging CCM members and building consensus on key priorities.

"We shall conduct party affairs within the party, but we will also defend the party publicly against the opposition. This is what we call 'a vessel within a vessel.'

"We want CCM to bring hope to Tanzanians, whether elders, young people or boda boda riders. Since the days of TANU and ASP, CCM has sought the welfare of Tanzanians. We pray to God and ask members to support us. When our chairperson gives direction, let us follow it," he said.

He added that the new leadership would prioritise unity and move the party forward together.

"We have seen President Samia champion reconciliation and work to preserve national unity. I urge you to support those efforts," said Mr Mwanri.

Speaking at the event, Mr Chacha pledged to ensure election procedures, regulations and internal party matters under his docket are managed fairly and effectively.

"Everyone entitled to their rights will receive them. Let us protect our party and remain steadfast. These are times when CCM is stronger than ever," said Mr Chacha.

Mr Abdi said he would discharge his responsibilities in line with party directives to ensure CCM continues growing stronger.

CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, urged Tanzanians to remain united, saying President Hassan has demonstrated effective leadership across all sectors of the economy.