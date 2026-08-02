Why doctors are warning young people to stop mixing energy drinks and alcohol





Dar es Salaam. A rise in the number of young people admitted to hospital with non-communicable diseases has alarmed health experts, who say the age group is increasingly being affected compared to previous years.

Among the conditions reported are heart disease, hypertension and kidney disorders.

Internal medicine specialists at Muhimbili National Hospital, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, KCMC and Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital have, on different occasions, linked the trend to excessive consumption of energy drinks, particularly when mixed with alcohol.

Although they did not provide statistics, the experts warned that the growing habit among many young people could heighten the risk of developing non-communicable diseases, including heart disease, hypertension and kidney disorders.

The concerns come as Tanzania awaits findings from the National Institute for Medical Research (Nimr) on the health effects of energy drink consumption, amid fears that many young people consume the beverages excessively.

In response, the Medical Association of Tanzania (Mat) has urged the government to strengthen regulations governing the sale and consumption of energy drinks to safeguard young people's health.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on July 23, 2026, Mat President, Dr Alex Soka, said energy drink consumption among young people is increasing rapidly, exposing them to various health risks.

"The government should require manufacturers to include warning labels on packaging, indicate caffeine content and associated risks, and set maximum permissible levels of caffeine and sugar in these products," he said.

He also called for a nationwide public health awareness campaign on the safe use of energy drinks and stronger reporting systems through health facilities for adverse effects linked to their consumption.

"These measures will help protect young people's health and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases nationwide," he said.

KCMC nephrologist, Dr Huda Akrabi, said excessive consumption of alcohol and energy drinks, especially when taken together or regularly, poses serious health risks.

"This combination can increase heart rate, raise blood pressure, cause insomnia and mask the true level of intoxication, increasing the risk of accidents and poor judgement," she said.

She added that excessive alcohol intake can dehydrate the body, raise blood pressure and increase the risk of impaired kidney function, particularly among people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease.

"Our advice to young people and the public is to avoid mixing alcohol with energy drinks, avoid excessive alcohol intake, drink enough water and maintain healthy lifestyles through proper nutrition, exercise and adequate sleep," said Dr Akrabi.

Senior Consultant Nephrologist at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH), Dr Kessy Shija, said the problem is not the existence of energy drinks, but that some consumers have made them part of their daily routine without observing recommended limits.

He said the products are manufactured to approved standards, but the danger arises when consumers exceed the limits recommended by manufacturers.

Dr Shija said besides awaiting the outcome of ongoing research, there is a need to improve consumer awareness through clear package labelling and product advertising.

"Consumers should understand that excessive consumption carries health risks. Like other products bearing health warnings, information must be communicated clearly so people can make informed choices," he said.

He added that ongoing studies would provide scientific evidence to better determine the extent of harm that energy drink consumption may cause.

Muhimbili National Hospital internal medicine and respiratory specialist, Dr Elisha Osati, said young people, as the main consumers of energy drinks, require targeted health education.

"Public awareness is urgently needed. People must understand the risks associated with excessive or prolonged consumption," he said.

Dr Osati added that energy drinks also contain ingredients that can encourage habitual use, causing some consumers to continue taking them without recognising the long-term consequences.

Research continues

Nimr head of research, Dr Nyanda Ntinginya, said studies on energy drinks are ongoing, and findings will be released once completed.

"Research on energy drinks is at different stages. The studies are continuing, and we will announce the findings once they are ready," he said.

Internal medicine specialist at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, Dr Dominic Mbilo, said excessive alcohol consumption largely affects young people, with four to five such patients admitted daily.

He said the effects include psychological problems, impaired judgement, anxiety and stress.

He noted that although the brain reaches optimal development between the ages of 20 and 25, increasing numbers of under-18s are consuming excessive alcohol, exposing them to severe physical and mental harm and a heightened risk of addiction.

"The widespread consumption of spirits has become a national concern. It is affecting the workforce because young people make reckless decisions after drinking, engage in risky sexual behaviour and expose themselves to HIV infection," he said.

Public reactions

The warnings are echoed by members of the public, who say they have noticed an increase in illnesses affecting young people.

Dar es Salaam resident, Mr Abeid Juma, said that while admitted for three days at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), he was surprised by the large number of young patients in the internal medicine ward.

"What shocked me was seeing young people making up most of the patients in the ward. I wondered whether lifestyle choices, including alcohol and energy drink consumption, were contributing," he said.

Sinza resident, Mr Phillip John, said he later spoke to a Muhimbili doctor, who told him that several patients under observation admitted consuming three to four energy drinks daily, sometimes mixed with spirits.

A resident of Singida, Ms Christina Hamis, said that while caring for her child at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma, she saw many young people undergoing kidney treatment linked to excessive spirit consumption.

"Young people outnumbered older adults on dialysis. It clearly showed they are more affected, and many admitted consuming energy drinks together with spirits," she said.

Although such accounts do not scientifically prove that energy drinks directly cause these illnesses, they reflect growing public concern over excessive consumption, a trend health experts continue to caution against.

Duty reduction

On June 12, 2025, while presenting the 2025/26 National Budget, former Finance Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, proposed reducing excise duty on locally produced energy drinks.

The proposal was later enacted through the Finance Act, 2025.

Before the changes, excise duty stood at Sh561 per litre on locally produced energy drinks.

Following the amendments, products containing caffeine levels of not more than 300 parts per million (300 ppm) attract a rate of Sh134.2 per litre.

However, health experts argue that tax policy should be accompanied by stronger public health measures that prioritise consumer safety, particularly among young people, who are the primary target of energy drink advertising.

Their concerns are also supported by existing scientific evidence.

In 2023, researchers at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), led by Head of Research, Dr Pedro Pallangyo, documented the case of a 28-year-old man who suffered a heart attack after consuming five cans of energy drinks within a short period.

According to the report, the patient developed severe chest pain hours later, and tests showed that a major coronary artery was completely blocked by blood clots.

Following the incident, former Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu directed Nimr to undertake comprehensive research into the health effects of energy drinks to generate scientific evidence that would inform government policy and preventive interventions.

Globally, a 2017 review published in the medical journal Cureus found that high consumption of energy drinks is associated with an increased risk of heart-related complications, including arrhythmias, heart attacks, coronary artery blockage and cardiac arrest in some patients.

Health experts say the findings of Nimr's ongoing research are expected to provide an important scientific basis for determining whether Tanzania should tighten regulations governing the production, sale, advertising and consumption of energy drinks, while stressing that public awareness campaigns should not wait until the research is completed.