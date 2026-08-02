Tourism, investment to take centre stage at 10th Kizimkazi Festival

Unguja. The 10th edition of the Kizimkazi Festival will focus on investment, tourism and blue economy opportunities as Zanzibar prepares to host the annual event this month.

The festival, which was not held in 2025 due to the General Election process, will feature exhibitions, a blue economy conference, development project launches, sports activities and cultural performances.

Organisers said this year’s event will showcase opportunities in sectors including tourism, fisheries, trade, services and the blue economy, while providing a platform for discussions on sustainable development and investment.

Kizimkazi Festival Organising Committee Chairman Mr Mahfoudh Said Omar said preparations were progressing well and invited Tanzanians and international visitors to attend.

“Preparations are going well and we welcome all Tanzanians and visitors to attend. The festival will officially close on August 14, with the closing ceremony expected to be attended by President Hassan,” he said.

The festival will open on August 12, with Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi expected to attend the opening ceremony, while President Hassan is scheduled to attend the closing event at Mwehe Grounds in Makunduchi.

A major feature of this year’s festival will be the blue economy conference, bringing together government officials, experts and stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities and the sustainable use of marine resources.

The programme will begin on August 11 with development and social project launches. Activities on August 12 will include a public walk, exhibitions, project launches, sports events and performances featuring kidumbaki, singeli, taarab and sikinde music.

The following day will include tree planting activities, project launches and the Kizimkazi Festival Night, featuring performances from local artists.

From Samia Day to national festival

The festival traces its roots to 2015, when Kizimkazi residents organised a farewell event for then Makunduchi MP Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan after she was selected as the running mate of the late President John Magufuli during the General Election campaign.

Following the success of the gathering, residents proposed an annual event to discuss development challenges and opportunities.

In 2016, the event was introduced as “Samia Day” before expanding into a broader festival involving communities in Kizimkazi.

Over time, Kizimkazi Festival has evolved into a platform promoting tourism, culture, investment and development opportunities.

Speaking about the festival’s growth in 2024, President Hassan said the event had expanded from a local gathering into a national platform with potential to attract international attention.

She said although Kizimkazi residents founded the festival, its growth had made it an event for all Tanzanians while retaining its original name as a symbol of its history.