Why the Police Force backtracked on Tanzania’s public rally ban





Dar es Salaam. Political party leaders have welcomed the Police Force's decision to accept notifications for public rallies, describing it as a correction of an earlier position they say contravened the Constitution and national laws, while insisting that due legal procedures must be followed.

The reactions come a day after the Police Force announced it was ready to receive notifications from political parties and other stakeholders intending to hold public rallies in accordance with existing laws, regulations and procedures.

The announcement follows the government's decision a month ago to temporarily suspend public rallies, with Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi citing the need to strengthen public security.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the Police Force said despite reports of planned criminal activities during the period, it had continued receiving notifications from political parties and Members of Parliament seeking to hold public rallies.

Chadema to resume rallies

Commenting on the statement, Chadema Secretary-General John Mnyika said the law requires political parties to notify the police of planned public rallies, not seek permission before holding them.

He argued that the latest police statement effectively acknowledged that the earlier ban had no legal basis because neither the Constitution nor national laws empower the Ministry of Home Affairs to prohibit political rallies.

"The Political Parties Act and the Police Force Act provide that procedures for public rallies are administered by Officer Commanding District (OCD) commanders. Decisions should therefore be made at district level rather than through a blanket national declaration,” said Mr Mnyika.

"What the police have said effectively withdraws their earlier statement, which was issued contrary to the Constitution and the law. They should also clarify whether this position nullifies the minister's statement," he added.

Furthermore, he said Chadema's Central Committee had already resolved to resume public rallies, indoor meetings and conferences.

"Once the preparations are complete, we shall announce our programme. At present, we are concentrating on preparations for the party's General Council meeting on September 15 to mark the International Day of Democracy. We call upon members and supporters to contribute towards the event," said Mr Mnyika.

ACT-Wazalendo Vice-Chairperson (Mainland) Issihaka Mchinjita described the police statement as a necessary correction.

Mr Mchinjita maintained that there were no legal grounds for banning public rallies because political participation is a constitutional right that cannot be withdrawn through a ministerial declaration.

He added that the law requires notifications to be submitted at district level, where security authorities assess the prevailing situation independently.

"We shall continue exercising our constitutional rights. It is wrong for security organs to interfere with legally protected rights without following the law," said Mr Mchinjita.

Political analyst Chrispin Jangala said public rallies are a fundamental constitutional right and that banning them on security grounds undermines the rule of law.

He said security agencies must protect citizens and their property while safeguarding the constitutional rights of political parties to assemble.