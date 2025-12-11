‘Vuna na Mixx’ campaign transforms lives of Kilosa farmers

Kilosa. Farmers in Kilosa District have begun reaping more than just harvests this season, thanks to the ongoing Vuna na Mixx campaign—an initiative that is rapidly changing how rural communities access payments, financial services, and digital tools that support modern agriculture.

During the ceremony held in Kilosa on Wednesday, farmers who have embraced digital payment systems through Mixx were awarded a range of prizes, including motorcycles, bicycles, smartphones and solar panels.

The event drew hundreds of farmers and cooperative leaders, alongside government officials, agricultural stakeholders and representatives from Yas and Mixx.

Kilosa District Commissioner Shaka Hamdu Shaka, who served as guest of honour, hailed Mixx for what he described as “practical innovation” that is strengthening transparency and efficiency across the agricultural value chain.

“Kilosa is a key contributor to Tanzania’s food basket. More than 75 percent of our population depends on agriculture, producing over 400,000 tonnes of crops every year,” he said.

“Mixx by Yas has added value to this system by offering secure digital payment services that empower farmers. The Vuna na Mixx campaign has motivated farmers to adopt technology, work harder and protect their earnings.”

Shaka urged farmers to continue using digital payment channels to reduce losses, eliminate the need for long travel to collection centres and enhance transparency in transactions.

He stressed that the government would continue partnering with innovative private sector players like Mixx and Yas to expand productivity, address market and input challenges, and strengthen the rural economy.

Representing the company, Mixx North Coast Zonal Business Manager Anwar Kisesa said the campaign was launched to honour farmers who have consistently used the platform for safe and timely payments.

“What we are doing today goes beyond awarding prizes. We are recognising farmers as the driving force of Kilosa’s and Tanzania’s economy,” he said. “Digital payments via Mixx have reduced congestion at payment points, enhanced trust within AMCOS and enabled farmers to receive their money instantly.”

Kisesa added that more than 6,000 Mixx agents in Morogoro Region have earned income through commissions, while the government continues to collect revenue through digital transactions.

As part of its expanding commitment to smallholder farmers, Mixx is introducing a range of agriculture-focused services designed to ease financial burdens and strengthen security across the value chain.

Through KilimoPesa, farmers can now access low-cost loans to purchase essential inputs such as fertiliser, improved seeds and farm tools—support that aims to boost productivity and reduce upfront farming costs.

The company is also rolling out Afya Mkulima, an affordable insurance package created to protect farmers and their families from unexpected medical expenses, ensuring that health challenges do not disrupt farming activities or household stability.

In addition, Mixx is enhancing digital payments via AMCOS, offering secure and transparent systems that safeguard farmers’ earnings, minimise losses and build stronger trust between cooperatives and growers.

According to the Kilosa District Council, the district remains one of Tanzania’s top food-producing belts. It grows a wide range of crops, including maize, rice, sunflower, sesame, cowpeas, chia, cotton, beans, horticultural produce and sugarcane. Key production hubs include Kimamba, Ruaha, Dumila, Magole, Ulaya, Mvuha, Kisanga and Rudewa.