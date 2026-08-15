Manning Nice bus accident kills two in Masasi

Masasi. Two people, including a three-year-old child, have died following an accident involving a Manning Nice bus in Mandiwa Village, Masasi District Council, on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at about 8.10pm when the bus, which was travelling from Masasi to Dar es Salaam, reportedly hit a 35-year-old male resident of Mandiwa Village.

The man died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries. Preliminary information indicates that the driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian after he crossed the road while the bus was approaching, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn.

A three-year-old child also died at the scene after sustaining multiple fractures in the accident.

Several other people were injured and rescued from the scene before being rushed by ambulance to St Benedict Ndanda Referral Hospital in Masasi District Council for medical treatment.

Masasi District Council information officer Doreen Parkshard said authorities were continuing to collect information on the accident, including updates from the hospital.

The council's office, under District executive director Alphaxard Etanga, is also coordinating efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the accident.