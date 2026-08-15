Manning Nice bus accident kills two in Masasi

Masasi. Two people, including a three-year-old child, have died following an accident involving a Manning Nice bus in Mandiwa Village, Masasi District Council, on Saturday night.
The accident occurred at about 8.10pm when the bus, which was travelling from Masasi to Dar es Salaam, reportedly hit a 35-year-old male resident of Mandiwa Village.
The man died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries. Preliminary information indicates that the driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian after he crossed the road while the bus was approaching, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn.