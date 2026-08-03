Lutheran Church probes missing funds as congregants pray outdoors in Tanzania’s Loliondo

Arusha. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) North Central Diocese has launched an investigation into allegations of financial and asset misappropriation at Loliondo Parish in North Maasai District, deploying an internal auditor to probe the matter.

Furthermore, diocesan authorities have posted a new cleric, expected to report mid-week, attempting to quell an escalating dispute that has driven congregants to hold open-air services for more than eight weeks.

These administrative interventions come amid lingering tensions, as worshippers protest against the sudden removal of the former parish pastor alongside several local church elders.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper on Monday, August 3, 2026, ELCT Diocesan General Secretary Solomon Sambweti confirmed awareness of the crisis, reassuring members that corrective actions were underway.

He noted that primary grievances submitted by congregants centred on the unceremonious removal of church elders and the resident pastor, alongside serious allegations of financial mismanagement and loss of parish property.

Mr Sambweti added that while congregants expressed mistrust towards the parish secretary, leadership advised them against taking hasty actions without adhering strictly to established church protocols and regulations.

"Worshippers expressed concern over the absence of a resident pastor. We have now posted a new shepherd who will arrive mid-week to collaborate with congregants and resume regular spiritual services," he said.

"Regarding allegations concerning unaccounted funds and missing assets, we dispatched an internal auditor to establish the exact facts. Once audit investigations wrap up, anyone found culpable will face administrative disciplinary action according to church regulations," he explained.

Addressing calls for reinstating the former parish pastor, the Secretary General clarified that pastoral transfers remain standard management practices conducted strictly according to ministerial needs across different jurisdictions.

"We recognise that this standing conflict forced some congregants to conduct services outdoors. We lack the authority and intention to employ force to compel them inside; our primary duty is resolving their underlying grievances," he noted.

"With a new pastor assigned, we expect tranquility and routine worship to resume promptly. Currently, we lack full details regarding alleged financial losses, which necessitates a full audit first to uncover the truth," said Mr Sambweti.

Regarding claims implicating the Head of North Maasai District, Pastor Mathayo Loisaliye, who previously led the parish, Mr Sambweti affirmed that diocesan executives cannot render judgment prior to audit completion.

"I assure worshippers their complaints have been received and acted upon. We request them to resume indoor worship as investigations continue. Our objective remains building the church and fostering unity; we shall not shield anyone guilty of financial misconduct," he stated.

Meanwhile, parish congregants continue worshipping outside, maintaining they will not return indoors until church leadership provides satisfactory answers regarding the administrative changes.

One parishioner, Ms Margaret Kileo, lamented that the protracted dispute disrupted routine spiritual activities, including Sunday school sessions, adding that formal petitions submitted to the diocese remained unanswered.

"We have prayed outdoors for eight consecutive weeks now. We demand full transparency regarding our pastor's removal, and we urge top church executives to listen to our grievances," she insisted.

Another worshipper, Mr Jonathan Tarimo, emphasised that financial impropriety demands thorough scrutiny, maintaining that the ousted pastor managed parish assets with commendable transparency and accountability.