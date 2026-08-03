Healing and hope: Rev Mbiso pledges book donations to hospitals

Dar es Salaam. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Pastor at Mbezi Beach Parish, Rev Dr Allen Mbiso, has launched his ninth book, Jesus Christ the Healer, during a Sunday church service.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday, August 2, 2026, Rev Dr Mbiso said the publication continues God's work of bringing healing, restoration and hope to believers.

He said the book is available online through the ELCT Digital platform, underscoring the growing role of technology in spreading the Christian message.

"Through technology, we can share the word of God with many more people," said Rev Dr Mbiso.

The launch was organised jointly with his twin brother, Apostle Astton of RGG Ministries International.

The event attracted numerous worshippers, who gathered to celebrate the author's latest contribution to Christian literature and ministry.

Addressing the congregation, Rev Dr Mbiso pledged to donate copies of the book to vulnerable people and hospital patients as a source of spiritual encouragement.

"We want to help people find hope and healing through the word of God. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever," he stressed.