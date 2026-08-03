Healing and hope: Rev Mbiso pledges book donations to hospitals

Dar es Salaam. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Pastor at Mbezi Beach Parish, Rev Dr Allen Mbiso, has launched his ninth book, Jesus Christ the Healer, during a Sunday church service.
Speaking at the launch on Sunday, August 2, 2026, Rev Dr Mbiso said the publication continues God's work of bringing healing, restoration and hope to believers.
He said the book is available online through the ELCT Digital platform, underscoring the growing role of technology in spreading the Christian message.