Missed university applications? TCU opens third and final admission window

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has extended the admission period for first-degree programmes, granting an extra four days to applicants who missed the initial two phases to secure places for the 2025/26 academic year.

According to TCU, the third and final round of applications will run from October 6 to October 10, 2025, focusing on programmes with available spaces.

The extension follows requests from the Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Students Organisation (TAHLISO) and several universities, citing the need to accommodate qualified applicants unable to secure admission in earlier rounds.

In a press statement issued on Friday, October 3, 2025, TCU Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, said the extension was a final chance for those yet to apply to act quickly or risk missing this year’s intake.

“We advise applicants who did not apply or were not admitted in the previous rounds to use this opportunity effectively and submit applications to institutions of their choice,” said Prof Kihampa.

The first and second admission windows opened two months ago. Universities are expected to release the list of successful applicants from the second round on October 6, 2025.

Double admissions must confirm

TCU has instructed applicants admitted to more than one institution in the second round, and those who did not confirm in the first round, to confirm admission with only one university between October 6 and 19, 2025.

Confirmation will be completed using a special code sent via SMS or email. For those who do not receive the code on time, Prof Kihampa urged them to contact their respective universities.

“The list of applicants admitted into more than one institution will be published on the TCU website. Confirmation must be completed through the account used when applying,” he added.

The process is designed to free up unconfirmed slots, enabling other qualified students to be considered.

Final timetable

Under the new timetable, universities must submit lists of students admitted in the third round between October 14 and 16, 2025, with results announced on October 20, 2025.

Students with multiple admissions in this round will then confirm between October 20 and November 3, 2025.

Education experts have welcomed the extension, saying it reflects TCU’s responsiveness to higher education demand.

Dar es Salaam-based education policy analyst, Ms Hilda Mrema, said the move would ease pressure on applicants facing financial or logistical hurdles in earlier rounds.

“Every year, we see bright students missing deadlines due to challenges such as delays in accessing documents or lack of internet connectivity, especially in rural areas. This extension offers a lifeline,” noted Ms Mrema.

She, however, stressed that the window was short and applicants must act without delay. For many prospective students, the announcement brought relief.

A Form Six leaver from Mwanza, Ms Neema John, said she had struggled to apply earlier due to family financial constraints.

“I am grateful for this chance because I thought I had lost the opportunity to join a university this year. I will apply on the very first day,” she said.

Similarly, another Morogoro-based applicant, Mr Hassan Ally, welcomed the directive on double admissions.

“Some people apply to several universities and hold multiple offers. By confirming in one institution, they give others like me a chance,” he said.

TCU reminded applicants and universities that all admission matters, including confirmations, must be handled directly through respective institutions.

Universities have been instructed to assist students facing difficulties to ensure timely resolution.