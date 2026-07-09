23 held over alleged incitement, conspiracy to commit violence

Mwanza. Police in Mwanza Region are holding 23 people accused of incitement, conspiracy to commit violence, and other criminal offences linked to events surrounding Saba Saba celebrations on July 7, 2026.

Those arrested include an Evangelistic Assemblies of God of Tanzania (EAGT) Church deacon, Philipo Chipuluko, and Ibungilo A Neighbourhood chairperson in Ilemela District, Mr Fantson Mpango.

A statement issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by Mwanza Regional Police Commander, DCP Wilbrod Mutafungwa, said the suspects were arrested between July 5 and 7, 2026, during police patrols in different parts of the city.

He said the suspects were being questioned and would be taken to court once investigations and other legal procedures were completed.

Those arrested are a teacher, Mr Deus Masalago (41), a builder, Mr Mohamed Tosha (37), Mr Samwel Kobeli (38); Mr Samwel Mtani (55); Mr Fabian Nguvumali (52); Mr Philipo Kulwa (37); an evangelist, Mr Fanuel Lutema (35), Mr Hamis Mwinyinuma (35); Mr Julius Makonga (34); an EAGT Church deacon, Mr Philipo Chipuluko (38), Mr Abdul Kagiwidi (27); Mr Hassan Said (43); Mr Alphaxad Nyamwafia (57); Mr Abel Mwesa (62); Mr Emmanuel Wambura (32); and Mr Adamu Idd (23).

Others are Mr Philipo Maingu (31); Mr Damas Sadoki (31); Mr Edward Mikindo (28) Ibungilo A Neighbourhood chairman in Ilemela District, Mr Fantson Mpango (49), David Mahendeka (31); Emmanuel Wangenyi (25); and Petro Mabula (40).

“These suspects were arrested between July 5 and 7, 2026, during ongoing patrols in various parts of Mwanza City. The Police Force is continuing with legal procedures, including detailed interviews. Once the process is complete, they will be taken to court to answer the charges against them,” said DCP Mutafungwa.

The regional police commander said the security situation in the city remained calm, with residents continuing with their daily activities.

He said police would continue strengthening foot and vehicle patrols to maintain peace and public order.