Lake Victoria boat blaze kills two, leaves others missing

Mwanza. Two people have died, and 50 others have been rescued after a passenger and cargo boat caught fire on Lake Victoria while travelling from Gozba Island in Kagera Region to Mwanza.

The victims are a boy estimated to be 10 years old and a 60-year-old man, Mwanza Regional Fire and Rescue Force commander Elisa Mugisha said.

Speaking by telephone, Mr Mugisha said the incident occurred between Lyamwenge and Bwiro islands in Ukerewe District, Mwanza Region, in the early hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026.

He said the survivors escaped without physical injuries but suffered shock and were taken to health facilities in Bwiro and Lyamwenge for treatment.

"The boat caught fire mid-lake, and by this time (1 pm), we have rescued 50 people... Unfortunately, two people have died, both of them male,” said Mr Mugisha.

"The child is estimated to be 10 years old, and the adult is 60. The others who were in a serious condition have been taken for medical treatment," he added.

Furthermore, the regional Fire and Rescue Force chief said: "At the moment, we are still verifying whether there were indeed 52 people on board as we were informed.”

“Once we obtain official records, two people will remain unaccounted for, although there is a possibility that there were more passengers. What is happening now is verifying the number that was on board and searching for the two people who are still missing,” added Mr Mugisha.

He said the boat was destroyed by the fire, noting that strong winds delayed rescue teams from reaching the scene.