35,000 youths secure decent jobs through agriculture

Arusha. More than 35,000 young people in Tanzania have secured decent employment opportunities through agribusiness under the Youth in Agriculture Business (VKB) project implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the government.

The five-year project, launched in 2023, has reached more than 115,000 participants across eight regions, while supporting over 1,000 youth-led businesses and creating hundreds of jobs across agricultural value chains.

The regions benefiting from the initiative are Arusha, Manyara, Singida, Simiyu, Tabora, Dodoma, Shinyanga and Morogoro.

WFP Tanzania Deputy Country Director Christine Mendes announced the achievements during a youth dialogue at HortiLogistica Africa 2026, held at the TGT grounds.

She said the results demonstrate the potential of horticulture to create employment, promote entrepreneurship and increase incomes among young people, particularly women.

Mendes said the next priority was to ensure that the gains made through the project are sustained and expanded by strengthening systems, institutions and partnerships between the government and the private sector.

According to her, WFP is committed to strengthening sustainable food systems and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, with particular emphasis on young people and women.

“The project aligns with the government's agricultural transformation priorities, including the second phase of the Agricultural Sector Development Programme and the National Development Vision 2050,” she said.

“Looking ahead, our focus is shifting from delivering activities to strengthening the systems, institutions and partnerships that will sustain these achievements beyond the lifetime of the project,” she added.

She emphasised that government and private sector participation was essential in ensuring young people access capital, markets, professional advice and opportunities to grow their businesses.

Mendes said the forum also aimed to connect young entrepreneurs with key stakeholders, including government ministries, financial institutions, regional authorities and business representatives, to identify opportunities for job creation, entrepreneurship and year-round income generation.

She noted that sustainable results could not be achieved through project implementation alone, but required proven approaches to be integrated into existing systems and supported through broader stakeholder partnerships.

The VKB project is aligned with the WFP Tanzania Country Strategic Plan 2022–2027, which seeks to strengthen sustainable and inclusive food systems while improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, particularly women and young people.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), Dr Jackline Mkindi, said the partnership between her organisation and WFP had delivered tangible benefits to young people while stimulating new demand in the horticulture sector.

She said the collaboration had opened up opportunities for entrepreneurship, investment and employment.

Dr Mkindi attributed the achievements partly to the commitment and determination of young people, urging those who had received training through the programmes to turn the knowledge gained into viable economic ventures.

She cautioned young people against viewing the training programmes merely as opportunities to attend workshops and receive T-shirts, saying they should instead regard them as a starting point for building their economic futures.

She urged the youth to apply their knowledge by establishing businesses, seeking markets and investing in horticulture rather than waiting for financial assistance or other development projects to improve their livelihoods.