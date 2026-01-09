Mpanzu’s dip in form exposes Simba’s blunt attack

Dar es Salaam. Ellie Mpanzu’s difficult season continued with another disappointing performance in Simba’s defeat to Azam FC, a match that once again exposed the club’s growing attacking concerns.

Mpanzu was withdrawn in the second half after a largely ineffective display, a decision that reflected both his individual struggles and the wider problems facing Simba’s offensive unit.

Among Simba supporters, questions are growing over whether Mpanzu remains the influential figure who impressed last season.

Related Sports Barker faces acid test against Azam FC in Mapinduzi Cup

His slow start to the campaign has coincided with Simba’s turbulent run of form, and his inability to impose himself in big matches has raised doubts about his confidence and consistency.

While the team has endured instabilityacross competitions, Mpanzu’s dip in form has become symbolic of Simba’s broader attacking decline.

Statistically, Mpanzu has contributed one goal and three assists in all competitions this season.

This is a modest return for a player expected to dictate creativity and tempo.

However, the concern extends beyond numbers.

Simba have appeared sluggish in transition, predictable in possession and blunt in the final third.

Their build-up play has often been slow, allowing opponents to regroup and neutralise attacking threats with relative ease.

Mpanzu is not alone in his struggles. The entire attacking department has failed to function cohesively.

Neo Maema is yet to ignite his season, while Morice Abraham has emerged as the most consistent attacking midfielder so far, offering energy and intent.

Jean Charles Ahoua, once a key creative force, appears far from his best, often chasing games rather than controlling them.

Mohamed Bajaber has scored twice but continues to search for rhythm and sustained influence within the system.

Joshua Mutale has shown flashes of quality and versatility, impressing in certain matches, but his performances have lacked consistency.

Steve Mukwala, another important attacking figure, hascontributed solid all-round play yet has struggled in front of goal, misfiring in moments when Simba have desperately needed clinical finishing.

The lack of attacking urgency is becoming increasingly frustrating for supporters. Selemani Mwalimu, currently on loan from Wydad Casablanca, impressed during Afcon, but his likely return to his parent club leaves Simba short of long-term solutions.

Ladrack Chasambi, who enjoyed a promising start last season, has been unable to rediscover his form and has seen limited game time.

Awesu Awesu, widely regarded as one of Simba’s most technically gifted players, has remained largely on the bench in high-pressure matches, limiting his impact.

Head coach Steve Barker faces an enormous challenge. Simba’s CAF Champions League campaign hangs in the balance, with qualification hopes dependent on the near-impossible task of defeating Esperance de Tunis twice. Such a feat would require an attacking transformation bordering on the miraculous.

Attention has therefore shifted to the January transfer window. Simba have been linked with a potential return for former star Clatous Chama, who is currently enjoying strong form with Singida Black Stars.

Malawian international Chikumbutso Salima of Nyasa Big Bullets has also been mentioned as a possible reinforcement.

Despite early setbacks, including the loss of the Mapinduzi Cup and looming continental elimination, Simba still harbour realistic ambitions in the NBC Premier League and FA Cup.