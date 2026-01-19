ACT Wazalendo maintains cautious stance on joining Zanzibar’s unity government

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has reiterated that joining the Government of National Unity (GNU) is not currently a priority, saying it will first assess whether the objectives of the government are being met under the existing system.

The party has delegated this assessment to a special committee approved by its Central Committee, tasked with determining whether the goals of the GNU are being fulfilled. If not, ACT Wazalendo says it will leave the decision to the citizens.

The party’s position comes as only 21 of the 90 days provided under Zanzibar’s Constitution remain for it to join the GNU, having won more than 10 per cent of the presidential vote.

The Central Committee was expected to make a final decision yesterday, but no conclusion was reached. The party’s Vice-Chairperson, Issihaka Mchinjita, told journalists on Monday, 19 January 2026, that the priority remains assessing the SUK’s purpose rather than deciding immediately on participation.

Objectives first

Mchinjita said the GNU was not intended to override citizens’ right to elect their leaders. “The legitimacy of government comes from free and fair elections. In the last election, it is unclear who won,” he said.

He recalled that before the GNU was formed, blood was shed and lives lost, stressing the need for a lasting solution to recurring political conflicts. The GNU was meant to unite Zanzibaris, address domestic challenges, and govern with cohesion, but this has not been realised in previous elections.

ACT Wazalendo will not discuss joining the GNU without first examining its foundational principles. Mchinjita said: “Our elections must clearly show who is President and who has the votes to join the GNU. That issue must be resolved first.”

He added that the party is not engaging in debates led by CCM on whether it will join the government. “That is not our discussion. We are focused on the objectives of forming the SUK. If these goals cannot be met under the current system, the government is unnecessary,” he said.

Committee in place

The Central Committee has set up a special team to handle the matter. Mchinjita said ACT Wazalendo had refused to submit a name for Zanzibar’s First Vice-President, noting that no election has clarified who qualifies for the post.

“Our position is that we are not part of the GNU at this stage,” he said, adding that the party aims to restore Zanzibaris’ right to freely decide the type of government they want.

CCM responds

CCM Secretary for Zanzibar, Khamis Mbeto, said joining the GNU is a constitutional requirement, not optional. He questioned why ACT Wazalendo claims uncertainty over who won the election, noting that the Zanzibar Electoral Commission announced and published the results.

“They were present in all polling stations and signed the results forms. How can they now claim they do not know the winner?” he asked.

Mbeto said even if ACT Wazalendo does not join, the government will continue serving citizens. “During Dr Ali Mohamed Shein’s tenure, some hesitated to join the GNU, but the government continued serving citizens until the end of his term. There will be no disruption now,” he said.