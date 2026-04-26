African Court to examine Mali–mercenary abuse allegations

Arusha. A case has been filed before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, accusing the government of Mali of deploying Russian mercenaries against civilians, allegedly resulting in the killing of more than 500 people.

The case is expected to be heard during the Court’s 81st Ordinary Session, scheduled to begin in June 2026.

Three civil society organisations have initiated proceedings before the Pan-African court in Tanzania, highlighting the growing use of regional mechanisms to address alleged human rights violations involving transnational armed actors.

The filing marks the first known case before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) targeting a state for hosting and contracting private military and security actors (PMSCs).

The Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), based in Arusha, TRIAL International, and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) have brought the matter before the court over alleged serious human rights violations.

PALU Chief Executive Officer, Mr Donald Deya, confirmed that the union was among the applicants in the case, saying further clarification would be issued later.

It is alleged that Russian mercenaries committed serious atrocities against civilians in Mali in 2022 under the supervision of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa).

The Russian hired forces, known as the Wagner Group (now reportedly operating in the region as “Africa Corps”, are said to have been active in Mali since 2021 and officially announced their withdrawal in June 2025.

The application in Arusha seeks to establish Mali’s responsibility for alleged abuses committed on its territory, as well as its failure to prevent violations, protect civilians, investigate, prosecute, and punish perpetrators, and provide remedies to victims.

Supported by documentation from the Berkeley Human Rights Center and INPACT-All Eyes on Wagner, the filing comes a day after the anniversary of the Hombori massacre and less than a month after the anniversary of the Moura massacre, both in central Mali.

More than 500 civilians were allegedly killed in those operations involving FAMa and the Wagner Group, while others were tortured, arbitrarily detained, raped, and forcibly disappeared.

By bringing the case before the ACtHPR in Arusha, TRIAL International, PALU, and FIDH are seeking accountability through Africa’s highest human rights court.

The case marks the first known attempt to hold a state accountable before the court for hosting and contracting PMSAs.

It is also the first time the court has been asked to examine allegations involving both state armed forces and PMSAs, potentially setting an important precedent in regional and international human rights jurisprudence.

Observers note that the filing reflects a broader reality: Mali’s engagement with PMSAs is not only a domestic issue.

Actors such as the Wagner Group operate through transnational networks, with fluid structures, cross-border movement, and opaque supply chains.

Hosting and supporting such actors, the organisations argue, has contributed to and may further facilitate operations across the region, resulting in continued serious violations.

“At a time when violence is increasingly driven by actors operating across borders, African accountability mechanisms have a crucial role to play,” the three organisations stated in a statement.

“This case is about ensuring that the rights protected under the African Charter remain meaningful in the face of evolving forms of abuse,” added the organisations.

The filing asks the court to affirm that states remain bound by their human rights obligations, including when abuses are committed in connection with foreign or transnational actors operating on their territory.

Serious violations against civilians in Mali persist and remain largely unpunished amid a near standstill in domestic judicial responses.