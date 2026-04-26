Yanga take cautious approach before crucial Kariakoo derby

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions, Young Africans (Yanga) have taken strategic steps to prepare for their highly anticipated Mainland Tanzania Premier League clash against traditional rivals Simba, scheduled for May 3 at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

The match, set to kick off at 6pm, is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the title race, with both teams separated by just five points after 19 matches.

Yanga currently lead the standings with 47 points, while Simba trail on 42, making the fixture a potential turning point in the championship battle.

As part of their preparations, Yanga’s technical bench, led by head coach Pedro Goncalves, has opted to rest some key players during the ongoing Union Cup tournament in Zanzibar.

Among those given time off are team captain Bakari Mwamnyeto and experienced defender Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein. The decision, according to club sources, is aimed at ensuring the players are fully fit and fresh for the crucial derby.

A member of the club’s executive committee said the two players are not injured but are being preserved specifically for the May 3 encounter.

“They are part of the plan for the Simba match. We want them fully rested because we are targeting nothing less than victory,” he said.

At the same time, the technical bench is using the Union Cup to build match fitness for players returning from injury, including striker Laurindo Aurelio, popularly known as Depu, who has missed several matches in recent weeks.

Yanga could also face Simba earlier than expected if both teams progress to the Union Cup final. Simba were scheduled to face Mlandege in a semifinal clash at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar on April 26, 2026 from 8.15pm, with a potential final setting up another Kariakoo derby on April 29.

Despite the possibility of back to back high profile matches, Yanga officials insist the squad is mentally and physically ready to face their rivals under any circumstances.

“Morale is high in the camp. The players are ready to face Simba in any competition,” the official added.

However, Yanga will be without several players due to injuries and suspension. Dickson Job, Clement Mzize, Emmanuel Mwanengo and Buba Jammeh are all ruled out through injury, while Mudathir Yahya is expected to be available for the Union Cup final but will miss the May 3 league match due to suspension.