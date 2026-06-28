Air Tanzania makes Mumbai route daily as it expands international network

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania has increased flights between Dar es Salaam and Mumbai, India, from four times a week to daily services, citing rising passenger demand for business, medical, education and tourism travel.

Air Tanzania Director of Marketing and Commercial Services, Dominic Louis, said the new schedule took effect this month after strong traffic growth on the route.

He said the airline carried 69,589 passengers on the Dar es Salaam–Mumbai route in 2025, describing it as one of its key international markets.

“The figures show Mumbai is one of our most important international destinations for both the airline and the country,” he said.

Mr Louis said the national carrier had also expanded its international network with new services to Seychelles, operating three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He said the route is expected to support tourism and trade between the two countries.

He said that Air Tanzania will launch direct flights to Moscow on July 1, 2026, operating three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Preparations are also underway for the launch of services to Muscat, Oman.

Air Tanzania Deputy Manager for Public Relations, Jerry Ngewe, said the airline is also planning further expansion across Africa, including routes to Maputo and Nampula in Mozambique, Dakar in Senegal, Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and Juba in South Sudan.

He said the airline is focusing on improving connectivity, service quality and operational efficiency in line with growing demand.

“Our objective is to expand connectivity and link Tanzania to more opportunities in trade, tourism, education and investment,” he said.

On domestic routes, Mr Ngewe said Air Tanzania has increased Dar es Salaam–Geita–Mwanza services to twice a week, introduced new Mwanza connections via Kilimanjaro and Dodoma, and expanded Dar es Salaam–Mbeya to daily flights.