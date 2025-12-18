Airtel Africa teams up with Starlink to launch direct-to-cell service in 14 markets

Dubai. Airtel Africa has announced a landmark partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity across all its 14 African markets, extending mobile network access to areas without terrestrial coverage and serving its 174 million customers.

Under the agreement, Airtel Africa customers using compatible smartphones will be able to connect directly to Starlink satellites in regions where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.

The satellite-to-mobile service is scheduled to begin in 2026, initially offering data services for select applications and text messaging, subject to country-specific regulatory approvals.

The partnership also includes support for Starlink’s first broadband Direct-to-Cell system, enabled by next-generation satellites capable of delivering up to 20 times faster data speeds to smartphones.

Starlink’s constellation of more than 650 satellites will power the service, providing seamless connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

With this move, Airtel Africa becomes the first mobile network operator on the continent to offer Starlink Direct-to-Cell services. The initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and expanding access to reliable mobile connectivity across Africa.

Commenting on the agreement, Airtel Africa Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said the collaboration would significantly enhance customer experience by complementing existing terrestrial infrastructure.

“Airtel Africa remains committed to delivering great experience to our customers by improving access to reliable and contiguous mobile connectivity solutions,” said Taldar.

“Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology complements the terrestrial infrastructure and even reaches areas where deploying terrestrial network solutions are challenging. We are very excited about the collaboration with Starlink, which will establish a new standard for service availability across all our 14 markets.”

Starlink Vice President of Sales, Stephanie Bednarek, said the partnership would unlock new opportunities for connectivity across the continent.

“For the first time, people across Africa will stay connected in remote areas where terrestrial coverage cannot reach, and we’re so thrilled that Starlink Direct to Cell can power this life-changing service,” she said. “Through this agreement with Airtel Africa, we’ll also deliver our next-generation technology to offer high-speed broadband connectivity, providing faster access to many essential services.”