Airtel expands rural connectivity with new 4G towers in Geita, Dodoma

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has commissioned two new grid-powered 4G telecommunications towers in Geita and Dodoma regions, in a move aimed at expanding digital access to underserved rural communities while improving the sustainability of its network operations.

The new sites, located in Nyaruyeye Ward in Geita District and Chinagali Village in Zoissa Ward, Kongwa District, are expected to enhance voice services, internet connectivity and mobile money access for thousands of residents who have long faced network challenges.

The infrastructure is connected to the national electricity grid and supported by backup generators, reducing reliance on diesel-powered systems and lowering operational emissions.

In Nyaruyeye Ward, more than 15,000 residents, including neighbouring communities in Nyarugusu Ward, are set to benefit from improved coverage.

Airtel Geita Regional Manager Joseph Mushi said the investment followed repeated community concerns and technical assessments that identified significant connectivity gaps. “We identified the need to invest in infrastructure that would support communication, financial inclusion and access to digital opportunities,” he said.

Nyaruyeye Ward Executive Officer Shedrack Robert said poor connectivity had hindered development and access to services, adding that improved internet access would strengthen education, business and public service delivery.

In Dodoma Region, residents of Chinagali Village are also expected to benefit from the new 4G site. Zoissa Ward Executive Officer Godfrey Francis Ludege said better connectivity would support communication and local economic activity, particularly in agriculture and livestock keeping.