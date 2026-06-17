Zanzibar launches fisheries census to boost data quality and blue economy growth

Unguja. The Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries is set to conduct a fisheries census aimed at generating accurate data on all actors in the sector, in a move expected to strengthen planning and development of the blue economy.

The exercise, which is expected to begin this month (June 2026), will cover fishers, fishing vessels, sardine processors, and seaweed farmers, as the Island is currently estimated to have 32,000 fishers.

Speaking during a training session for officials involved in data collection on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Hamad Bakari Hamad, said the census is designed to provide reliable information to guide government planning and the implementation of development programmes.

He said the exercise will ensure that policy and investment decisions are based on evidence across the fisheries value chain.

“This census is important because it will provide data on fishers, fishing vessels, sardine (dagaa) processors, seaweed farmers, and all those within the value chain, ensuring that we plan development programmes based on evidence,” he said.

Mr Hamad added that, with support from Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, the census would help strengthen sustainable fisheries and aquaculture development under the Scaling-Up Sustainable Marine Fisheries and Aquaculture Management Project (TASFAM) funded by the World Bank.

A member of the fisheries census committee, Dr Narriman Jidawi, said the exercise would help identify investment opportunities and improve data for planning and decision-making, adding that accurate information was essential for sector growth.

She noted that without reliable data, investors struggle to identify suitable locations for deep-sea fishing equipment, fish processing plants, and aquaculture projects.

One of the training beneficiaries, Mr Nassor Abdallah Nassor, said the exercise would equip field officers with skills to collect accurate information at landing sites (mialo), improving the quality of national fisheries statistics.

The census is also expected to help reduce conflicts among coastal communities that depend heavily on marine resources, particularly over fishing grounds and maritime boundaries.

Officials say the data will support more effective management of marine resources and help address disputes related to access to and use of coastal areas.

Presenting the ministry’s revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2026/27 financial year in the House recently, Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries Masoud Ali Mohamed said fish production increased from 78,943 tonnes valued at Sh618.18 billion in 2024 to 79,431 tonnes worth Sh624.9 billion in 2025, representing a 1.4 percent rise.

He said the growth had improved the availability of raw materials for business activities, strengthened markets for marine products, and increased incomes for fishers and other actors in the value chain.

“The ministry has also managed to increase dried seaweed production from 19,716 tonnes in 2024 to 20,075 tonnes worth Sh27.3 billion, which has been exported,” he said.