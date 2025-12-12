Airtel Tanzania boosts rural connectivity with three new network towers in Morogoro and Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro. Airtel Tanzania has expanded its national telecommunications footprint with the construction and commissioning of three new network towers in the Morogoro and Kilimanjaro regions, a move expected to significantly enhance communication services and foster socio-economic growth in underserved areas.

The Morogoro region received two towers—one in Magoweko Ward in Gairo District and another at Kihonda VETA—while Kilimanjaro region saw the installation of a new tower in Sanya Juu, Hai District. The expansion is designed to address persistent connectivity gaps and improve access to digital services for thousands of residents.

Speaking at the launch on December 11, 2025 Airtel Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Zonal Manager, Faustine Mtui, said the investment underlined the company’s commitment to supporting national development priorities.

“This investment reaffirms Airtel’s dedication to supporting the government’s vision of expanding communication services and creating livelihoods for young people. Our focus remains on delivering reliable, affordable, and inclusive network coverage to underserved areas,” he said.

According to Airtel, more than 300 young people in Gairo District are already earning a living as Airtel Money agents, and improved connectivity is expected to create further employment opportunities while strengthening access to financial and commercial services.

Magoweko Ward Councillor, Shabani Sajilo, described the launch as transformative for the community.

“For years, the lack of a reliable network affected economic activities, disrupted day-to-day business, and hindered emergency communication. This tower is a long-awaited solution and will greatly enhance productivity across our community,” he said.

Local residents also welcomed the development with optimism. Magoweko resident, Happy Sembwa, said the restored communication services would enable greater participation in digital learning, online business, and public service access.

To mark the launch, Airtel introduced a three-day promotion offering customers 50 cross-network minutes, 500 MB of data, and 50 SMS as a gesture of appreciation to users connected through the new towers.