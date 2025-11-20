Airtel Tanzania marks World Children’s Day with strong commitment to education and digital inclusion

Dar es Salaam. As the world commemorates World Children’s Day today, Airtel Tanzania has reaffirmed its position as a leading champion of children’s rights, welfare, and education.

Through flagship programmes such as Smart Wasomi and a growing portfolio of school-focused initiatives, the company continues to open doors for hundreds of thousands of young learners, helping them build a smarter and more promising future.

Central to these efforts is Airtel’s Adopt a School project, an initiative aimed at improving learning environments in public schools across the country.

Completed works include the renovation of Kiromo Primary School in Bagamoyo, with similar upgrades now planned for Mnyuzi Primary School in Songwe.

By restoring classrooms and enhancing school infrastructure, Airtel is ensuring that children learn in surroundings that are safe, dignified, and conducive to academic success.

Airtel has also placed strong emphasis on digital inclusion, recognising technology as an indispensable tool for modern education.

Renovated schools have been equipped with reliable internet connectivity, allowing learners to access online materials and build the digital skills essential for the future workforce.

More than 301,719 students have already benefited from this investment in connectivity. Complementing this is the Smart Wasomi initiative, which provides zero-rated access to educational platforms, removing financial barriers and ensuring that children from all backgrounds can learn freely and conveniently.

This year’s World Children’s Day theme, “My Day, My Right,” calls for greater attention to children’s voices and experiences, empowering them to articulate the kind of world they wish to inherit. Airtel Tanzania’s continued investment in infrastructure, digital access, and free learning resources reflects this ethos.