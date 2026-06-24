Algeria firms eye Tanzania for trade and investment opportunities

Dar es Salaam. Algerian companies involved in manufacturing and agricultural production are seeking business partnerships in Tanzania, targeting opportunities in the country’s growing industrial and agricultural sectors.

The firms are participating in the ongoing 57th Algiers International Fair (FIA), which was officially opened on June 22, 2026, by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Exhibition Centre of the Algerian Fairs and Export Company (SAFEX) in Algiers.

The exhibition, regarded as Algeria’s largest international business event, has attracted 731 companies, including 549 Algerian firms and 202 foreign companies from 36 countries, among them 16 African nations.

Speaking on the second day of the fair at the Tanzania pavilion, Tanzania’s Ambassador to Algeria, Mobhare Matinyi, said several Algerian firms had expressed interest in partnering with Tanzanian businesses in trade and investment.

He named GISB Group of Companies as one of the companies looking to enter the Tanzanian market through exporting electrical equipment and household appliances, with plans to later invest in electrical cable manufacturing by utilising Tanzania’s available copper resources.

Another Algerian company, GETEX, is interested in importing sisal and cotton from Tanzania before investing in a leather products manufacturing factory.

“Following his initial visit to Tanzania in May 2026, the Chief Executive Officer of GISB, Dr Mohamed Khelifa, will return to the country in July, while senior executives from three GETEX subsidiaries are expected to visit the Kilimanjaro International Leather Products Factory (KLICL) in October 2026 to explore areas of cooperation,” Ambassador Matinyi said.

Other Algerian companies seeking opportunities in Tanzania include Tapidor, which manufactures carpets and FIFA-certified artificial turf for football pitches; Optimaflex, a mattress producer; Géant Electronics, which produces electrical appliances; Bellat, which deals in meat processing and residential construction; and SARL CPC, which is interested in purchasing sardines and tuna from Tanzania.

The General Manager of SARL CPC, Samir Benhamada, is expected to visit the Zanzibar Fisheries Company (ZAFICO) in July 2026 to explore possible areas of collaboration.

Ambassador Matinyi added that some Algerian firms were also interested in importing Tanzanian products such as coffee, cashew nuts, bananas, soybeans, rice, powdered milk, as well as beef, goat and sheep meat.

He highlighted the strong demand for meat products in Algeria, citing the recent Eid Al-Adha celebrations during which the Algerian government imported one million sheep from abroad.

At the fair, Tanzania is showcasing investment opportunities in key sectors including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, energy and services, while also promoting the country’s tourism attractions such as national parks, beaches, mountains, historical sites and cultural heritage.

Representing Tanzania at the exhibition are officials from the Tanzania Embassy in Algeria, the Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA) and the Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB).

TFRA is represented by ICT and Statistics Manager Robert Mtendawema, while WRRB is represented by Acting Chief Accountant Gilbert Lyimo and Principal Accounting Officer Omary Mafita.