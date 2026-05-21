Amani emerges as global eco-tourism gem as visitor numbers rise

Tanga . The Amani Nature Forest Reserve in Muheza District, Tanga Region, is steadily cementing its place on the global eco-tourism map as international visitor numbers continue to rise year after year.

Nestled within the misty Eastern Arc Mountains, the reserve’s rich biodiversity, rare species and long conservation history have positioned it as one of Tanzania’s leading destinations for nature-based tourism and scientific research.

Official statistics show that Amani received 5,630 tourists in 2024, rising to 6,703 in 2025. By April this year, 2,880 visitors had already toured the reserve, signalling strong prospects of surpassing previous records by year-end.

The increasing arrivals are boosting the reserve’s economic significance while strengthening Tanzania’s profile in global eco-tourism.

The Chief Conservator of the Amani Nature Forest Reserve, Nanzia Shedura, said the growth in visitor numbers is contributing to government revenue and improving livelihoods in surrounding communities.

He said the reserve reinvests part of its earnings into community development projects, including construction of classrooms and village offices, as well as engaging residents in conservation activities such as boundary clearing, which also provides income opportunities.

Shedura said the 8,330-hectare reserve spans Muheza and Korogwe districts and is surrounded by 20 villages, with two located within its boundaries.

He added that Amani is a key biodiversity hotspot within the Eastern Arc Mountains, hosting unique plant, bird and animal species found in few other places in the world.

Established in 1905 during the colonial era, the reserve also hosts the Amani Botanical Garden, which contains more than 1,000 plant species used for scientific research.

It is also home to more than 300 bird species, attracting researchers and birdwatching enthusiasts from across the world.

“Most visitors are also attracted by both daytime and night forest walks, where they get the chance to observe different species of chameleons, including one-, two- and three-horned varieties, as well as the giant chameleon, said to be the largest of its kind,” he said.

The Saint Paulia flower, which grows on moss-covered rocks near flowing water, remains another major attraction, partly due to local beliefs linking it to family and social reconciliation.

Shedura added that waterfalls within the reserve continue to attract tourists who swim and relax in the clear mountain waters.

“The construction of a dedicated walkway bridge above the waterfalls has further enhanced the visitor experience for those who prefer not to enter the water but still want a close-up view of the scenery,” he said.

German tourist Anna Becker, who visited Amani for eco-tourism, said she was impressed by the forest climate, rare bird species and hospitality of local communities.

She said she had never seen so many chameleons in one place and described Tanzania as a country with a rich natural heritage that deserves protection for future generations.

“When I stood in the middle of Amani Forest, I felt like I was in another world filled with peace and unmatched natural beauty. It is a place every nature lover should visit at least once in a lifetime,” she said.

Domestic tourist Josephat Mrema from Mwanza said his visit changed his perception of local tourism after experiencing the scenery, waterfalls and rich environmental heritage firsthand.

“I had heard about Amani, but only when I visited did I truly appreciate its beauty. This is the kind of tourism Tanzanians should experience directly rather than hear about,” he said.

The reserve’s recognition as a UNESCO “Man and Biosphere Reserve” continues to elevate its international profile.