Rising mental health concerns in Tanzania prompt special prayers for youth

Arusha. Rising mental health challenges among young people in Tanzania have prompted religious leaders to organise a gospel crusade aimed at restoring hope, strengthening youth spiritually and encouraging early help-seeking before conditions worsen.

The crusade, dubbed Mkutano wa Uamsho , will be held from May 21 to May 24, 2026 at Calvary Temple Church in Arusha.

Mental health experts say economic and social pressures are major contributors to psychological disorders, with prolonged unemployment often linked to chronic stress, sleep disturbances and long-term mental health complications.

They further note that even financially stable individuals are not immune, particularly when exposed to high-pressure work environments or strained workplace relationships, which can heighten stress levels.

Among young people, experts point to rising expectations that are often inconsistent with income levels, including pressure to acquire property, cars or maintain high-cost lifestyles.

Social factors such as low self-esteem and dissatisfaction with physical appearance have also been identified as key drivers of mental distress, often leading to feelings of isolation and worthlessness.

In severe cases, such pressures are linked to increased risks of mental health disorders, including depression and suicide.

Available data shows that the risk of depression rises significantly between the ages of 20 and 64, with many young people entering adulthood already experiencing mental health challenges.

Studies across different population groups indicate varying prevalence rates, with about 5.8 per cent of youths showing signs of depression, compared to 44.4 per cent among older adults.

National data further indicates a growing mental health burden, with an estimated 10 to 15 per cent of Tanzanians facing mental health disorders, particularly depression and anxiety.

Statistics also show that eight out of every 100,000 suicide deaths are associated with mental health conditions.

Among young people, studies indicate that between 10.7 and 21.1 per cent are experiencing mental health challenges driven by factors such as unemployment, economic pressure, drug abuse, family conflict and hopelessness.

Speaking to journalists on May 20, 2026, the Senior Pastor of Calvary Temple Church, Philip David, said the crusade will be led by international evangelist Johannes Amritzer from Sweden.

He said the evangelist has extensive experience engaging young people on life challenges, drawing from his personal journey, including struggles with alcohol abuse and time spent in rehabilitation and care centres for drug addiction.

Pastor David said Amritzer’s testimony is expected to inspire many young people facing difficult circumstances.

“We reflected on the condition of society, the challenges facing young people and incidents of unrest, and realised there was a need to give young people messages that would build them up and restore hope,” he said.

The chairperson of the organising committee, Emmanuel Elias, said rising mental health concerns had prompted religious leaders to take action aimed at restoring hope among the youth.

He noted that Africa has a large population of people under the age of 30, stressing the importance of ensuring young people are not left behind in spiritual growth, development and mental wellbeing.

He added that the crusade has been organised alongside Pentecost Week celebrations, observed 50 days after Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, the main goal is to bring people closer to God while helping young people find comfort, hope and renewed direction in life.

The event will also feature gospel performances by gospel singer Upendo Nkone.

Nkone said the gathering comes at a critical time when the country needs prayers to overcome social, economic and political challenges.