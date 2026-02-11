Ambassador Matinyi woos Swedish investors, Cites Tanzania’s 2050 Vision

Stockholm. Tanzania’s Ambassador to Sweden, Mobhare Matinyi, has intensified efforts to attract Scandinavian capital, outlining key investment opportunities and policy reforms aimed at positioning Tanzania as a strategic gateway to Africa.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with business leaders and investors from the Sweden Africa Chamber of Commerce on February 6, 2026, Ambassador Matinyi said Tanzania remains committed to creating a stable and competitive investment climate in line with the country’s Development Vision 2050.

The meeting, held at the Tanzanian Embassy in Stockholm, brought together representatives of Swedish companies and Tanzanian government institutions, some of which joined virtually from Dar es Salaam. The Swedish delegation was led by the chamber’s president, Ms Asa Jarskog.

The session focused on promoting Tanzania’s investment potential and detailing incentives introduced by the government to attract foreign direct investment.

Institutions that made presentations included the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza), the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), and the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela). The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) also participated.

Tanzania’s Ambassador to Sweden, Mr Mobhare Matinyi (centre), poses for a group photo with Swedish investors and embassy officials after a meeting at the Tanzanian Embassy in Stockholm.

Ambassador Matinyi underscored the government’s commitment to economic reforms and macroeconomic stability, drawing references from recent speeches by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. These included her address during the inauguration of the 13th Union Parliament in November 2025, her New Year remarks to the diplomatic corps at Chamwino State House in January 2026, and her statement at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February 2026 during the launch of the Global Africa Investment Forum.

He told investors that Tanzania is prioritising investment in energy, manufacturing, agribusiness, forestry, the blue economy, the digital economy, tourism, critical minerals, infrastructure, and transport.

“Tanzania has long been an investment magnet and remains open for even more investors,” Ambassador Matinyi said, echoing President Samia’s message.

Following the engagement, several Swedish firms initiated preliminary discussions with the embassy, particularly in the areas of waste-to-energy and medical technology sectors in which Sweden holds significant expertise in Europe.

The meeting also resolved to explore organising a trade and investment mission to Tanzania later this year, potentially in September or October. The proposed mission would be coordinated by the embassy in collaboration with the Sweden Africa Chamber of Commerce and Qatar Airways, with the aim of enabling Swedish investors to assess opportunities on the ground and engage directly with Tanzanian stakeholders.

The outreach forms part of Tanzania’s broader diplomatic and economic strategy to deepen trade ties with European partners and attract high-value investments aligned with its long-term development agenda.