Ardhi University backs Chinese-led initiative to boost technical skills

Dar es Salaam. Ardhi University has committed to allocating land and supporting facilities at its main Dar es Salaam campus to develop the Chinese Professional and Technical Skills Training Centre.

The university shared its commitment recently during the launch of an Ardhi University campus initiative in Dar es Salaam.

The initiative was jointly established by Ardhi University, China’s Chongqing Vocational Institute of Engineering (CQVIE), and the Chinese construction firm Group Six International Ltd to promote talent development and industrial upgrading in Tanzania.

The major cooperation programme injects fresh momentum into efforts to nurture and develop skills among Tanzanians, marking a significant step forward for the country in engineering education and international collaboration.

The new centre will focus on Tanzania’s urgent needs in construction, engineering, and emerging industries by integrating Chinese language instruction with engineering-related vocational training, thereby equipping young people with improved language proficiency and practical technical skills.

The event was attended by Ardhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Evaristo Liwa, CQVIE Vice-President Liu Ming, and Group Six International Ltd chairman Huang Zaisheng, alongside representatives from all three parties.

In his speech, Prof Liwa emphasised that the Luban Workshop has become a model of Tanzania–China cooperation in vocational education, helping to foster a large pool of practice-oriented technical personnel.

“Ardhi University will allocate dedicated land and supporting facilities at its main campus in Dar es Salaam to further develop the Chinese Professional and Technical Skills Training Centre. This will be done while expanding the scope and depth of cooperation to strengthen the tripartite partnership,” he said.

CQVIE Vice-President and President Liu noted that the Luban Workshop has established a strong platform for vocational education exchange between China and Tanzania. “The establishment of the new training centre would further promote innovation in talent development and create additional opportunities for Tanzanian youth,” he said.

Group Six International Ltd Chairman Huang said the company will continue to support the upgrading of the Luban Workshop and the construction of the new training centre, working closely with both universities to accelerate the implementation of the Tanzania–China Engineering Technology Institute.

The three parties conducted an internal assessment focusing on the planning of teaching spaces, curriculum development, enhancement of teachers’ capacities, and improvement of facilities, laying a solid foundation for the next phase of cooperation.