Arusha Airport begins 24-hour operations, boosting tourism opportunities in northern Tanzania

Arusha. Arusha Airport has begun operating around the clock following the installation and inspection of a modern runway lighting system.

The move opens up new opportunities for tourism, business, and investment across northern Tanzania.

The development ends years of restrictions on night flights at the airfield, which previously closed at 6 pm due to a lack of lighting required for aircraft to land and take off safely after dark.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla confirmed the start of 24-hour operations on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after inspecting the newly installed lighting system.

“I am satisfied that the lights are working properly. Our airport is safe and ready for use,” said Mr Makalla.

He noted that extended operating hours would give airlines greater flexibility in scheduling flights while making travel more convenient for tourists, business travellers, and other passengers arriving outside former operating hours.

The move is expected to provide a major boost to tourism, with Arusha serving as a key gateway to Tanzania’s northern safari circuit, which includes Tarangire, Lake Manyara, and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

Mr Makalla said the new operating hours would attract more visitors and strengthen the city’s economy by improving regional access.

“This step will increase tourism and contribute to Arusha’s economic growth. It will also reduce the inconvenience caused by cancelled or delayed flights when travellers arrive after normal hours, as aircraft can now land both day and night,” he said.

Beyond tourism, 24-hour operations will benefit hotels, tour operators, transport companies, restaurants, and other businesses dependent on visitor flow.

The regional commissioner added that the improvements form part of preparations for Arusha to host major international events, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Extended hours will allow delegates and fans to use Arusha Airport throughout the day and night, reducing reliance on peak daytime schedules.

Arusha Airport manager, Mr Edgar Mwankuga, said the facility had been handling a growing volume of passengers, particularly during peak tourism seasons, making 24-hour capacity essential.

The rollout follows a government investment of approximately Sh11 billion to upgrade the infrastructure and expand capacity.

Mr Mwankuga said the investment included extending the runway from 1.64 kilometres to 1.84 kilometres, enabling the facility to accommodate larger aircraft, such as the ATR 72 and Bombardier Q400.

The aircraft-parking apron has also been expanded to approximately 15,000 square metres, alongside terminal improvements to streamline passenger flow.

“The completion of the lighting project means airlines can now schedule flights beyond previous limits, improving connectivity between Arusha and other domestic and regional destinations,” he said.