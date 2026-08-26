Tanzania’s stars Harmonize and Abigail Chams earn Headies 2026 nominations

Tanzanian artistes Harmonize and Abigail Chams are flying the country’s flag at the 18th Headies Awards, earning nominations in the East African Artiste category.

The two will compete against Kenya’s Bien, Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie and Uganda’s Joshua Baraka for the regional award.

The nominations were announced on August 25, with the 2026 Headies ceremony scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, as the Nigerian music awards continue their international expansion.

The wider nominations are led by Nigerian singer Fola, who received 10 nominations, followed by Omah Lay with eight, while Mavo and Wizkid each earned seven. Major names, including Davido, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Tems and Ayra Starr, also feature prominently across the categories.

Among the major categories, Best Male Artiste features Adekunle Gold, Asake, Fola, Mavo, Rema, Wizkid and Burna Boy, while Best Female Artiste includes Ayra Starr, Qing Madi, Sewa, Tems, Teni and Tiwa Savage.

The Next Rated category includes Fido, Fola, Llona, Mavo and Shoday, highlighting some of the emerging Nigerian artistes making an impact during the eligibility period.

The Headies considered music released between August 1, 2024, and April 30, 2026, for this edition.

For East Africa, the nominations give Tanzania two contenders as Harmonize and Abigail Chams go up against three of the region’s other prominent contemporary artistes.