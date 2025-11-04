Arusha residents assured of peace, essential services

Arusha. Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla has assured residents and visitors, including tourists, that the region is calm and safe, with essential services continuing without interruption.

Speaking on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, after a meeting of the Regional Security and Safety Committee, Makalla said a special team is inspecting all areas affected by the unrest that began on 29 October.

“Arusha residents are going about their daily activities, and the region remains calm and secure. As a regional administration, we started reopening some shops on 1 November, and today all activities are back to normal,” he said.

He added that Arusha, being both a commercial hub and a tourist destination, will continue to ensure visitors are safe and able to access basic services. “Security agencies are maintaining their core duties, including safeguarding our borders,” Makalla said.

Transport services resume

On transport, the RC assured operators that with security restored, travel can resume safely. Fuel stations in the region have reopened, ensuring continuous supply to motorists.

“All fuel stations are open. We have directed suppliers and traders in Arusha to continue delivering fuel in large quantities to guarantee availability at all times,” he said.

Makalla urged bus operators from other regions to resume their services, assuring them that roads are safe. “If you notice police presence, it is for your safety,” he said.

He also directed local government leaders and village chairpersons to continue maintaining order and to report any disturbances, working in coordination with security agencies.

Cleanliness and sanitation

Regarding environmental cleanliness, Makalla instructed council directors under the supervision of the Regional Administrative Secretary to manage sanitation services effectively. All waste in residential and market areas must be cleared within two days.

“Our town must be clean. I have instructed the City Director and other council directors to engage sanitation companies to ensure that within two days all areas are cleared. Accumulated waste can lead to disease outbreaks,” he said.

On damage caused during the unrest, Makalla said a comprehensive assessment is underway. “It is difficult to pinpoint all affected areas immediately, but our team is conducting a full survey. Restoring peace is our first priority, and residents’ safety comes first,” he said.

Suspects in custody

On reports of arrests linked to the unrest, Makalla said the matter will be addressed by the Arusha Regional Police Commander.