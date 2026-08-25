Auditor General’s reports, key bills to headline Parliament’s fourth session in Tanzania









Dodoma. The fourth meeting of the 13th Parliament is expected to commence on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with public attention focused on three bills and the Controller and Auditor General’s reports scheduled for debate.

The proposed legislation includes the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2) Bill, 2026, the Agriculture (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Pyrethrum Industry (Repeal) Bill, 2026.

The bills have been referred to Parliamentary Standing Committees, including the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee, alongside the Industries, Trade, Agriculture and Livestock Committee, for scrutiny.

Among the issues anticipated to spark intense debate is the amendment of the law governing the confiscation of livestock found within protected areas, a measure long criticised by pastoralist stakeholders.

Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, while closing the Third Meeting of Parliament, announced that revising the legislation would be addressed through the miscellaneous amendments bill.

He said the review process had progressed through various stages, leaving parliamentary tabling and debate as the final steps, noting that the existing law had proven oppressive.

The legislation has been a persistent grievance among pastoralists, who claim livestock seizure on allegations of wrongfully straying into protected areas, while others have criticised the forfeiture procedures.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Monday, August 24, 2026, pastoralist Mr Petro Ole Lemomo urged Parliament to examine the confiscation clause thoroughly alongside fine structures to eliminate loopholes exploited by corrupt officials.

“Abolishing confiscation is a positive step, but maintaining exorbitant per-head fines will be no different from forfeiture because loopholes remain,” he said.

A tentative schedule released by the Parliamentary Sub-Office shows the comprehensive order paper for the session would be released tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.

Beyond the legislation, the session will mark the first meeting of the 13th Parliament under Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu to debate Controller and Auditor General’s reports following the general election held on October 29, 2025.

Under parliamentary convention, the session immediately following the budget meeting provides a platform to debate legislative amendments alongside Controller and Auditor General’s audit reports.

Preparatory committee sessions have already signalled rigorous debate, with the Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC), chaired by Tunduru North MP (ACT-Wazalendo), Mr Ado Shaibu, rejecting the Same District Council report due to inadequate responses to audit queries.

Simultaneously, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Ms Devotha Minja, questioned the financial accounts of the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) and Mzumbe University, citing ambiguities and advising institutional reassessment.

These preliminary moves suggest that Controller and Auditor General’s reports will dominate parliamentary proceedings, testing the capacity of newly elected MPs to scrutinise public expenditure and address audit queries affecting their constituencies.

Mr Shaibu said the session gives lawmakers an avenue to articulate citizens’ grievances, pledging to champion public-interest issues.

Mr Shaibu, a prominent voice in previous sessions, emphasised that MPs must leverage their parliamentary positions to advocate for the electorate.