Missing infant recovered after family probes relatives’ fake birth claim in Tanzania









Dar es Salaam. Relatives of a woman alleged to have stolen an infant from Nguvu Kazi Health Centre have recounted step-by-step how they uncovered that the child was not hers.

The baby, abducted on Monday, July 6, 2026, after his mother brought him for vaccination, was recovered yesterday, Monday, August 24, 2026, when the suspect’s family surrendered the infant at Chanika Police Station.

The incident occurred after a total of 50 days since the child's disappearance.

Recounting the ordeal, the suspect’s elder sister, Ms Alice Maziku, explained that trouble surfaced on Saturday, August 22, 2026, when neighbours alerted them that their relative, Ms Veronica Maziku, was gravely ill.

Ms Maziku noted that by the time they were notified, their relative (Veronica) had been bedridden for two consecutive days, unable to leave her dwelling.

Upon finding her in deteriorating health, Ms Maziku, accompanied by her brother-in-law and younger sister, Ms Mary Maziku, informed their father, Mr Michael Maziku, who advised bringing her to his Mbezi residence.

“Following father’s advice, on Sunday at 9:30 pm, we picked her up alongside her children and relocated her to Mbezi,” stated Ms Alice.

However, she revealed that en route, she pressed the suspect on when she conceived and delivered the infant, to which Veronica claimed she gave birth in June.

Sceptical, the family probed why no one had seen her pregnant, a query Veronica failed to answer.

Sensing deceit, they gently questioned her elder child to extract the truth, reminding the youngster that they were family.

“The child claimed her mother delivered in June, initially at home before visiting Nguvu Kazi Hospital in Chanika,” recounted Alice.

“We inquired who accompanied her, and she mentioned a friend. We urged her to speak openly so we could assist, but she stopped there, claiming that was all she knew,” she added.

Thereafter, Alice stated they re-interviewed neighbours regarding whether Veronica had ever exhibited signs of pregnancy.

“A relative passed away and left the infant, so she was entrusted to nurse him,” she quoted neighbours as reporting.

By 5:00 am on Monday, Ms Alice said her father phoned to express heightened suspicions.

After conferring, they resolved to take the infant to the police to ensure his reunion with his mother, unconcerned about Ms Veronica’s impending arrest, as their sole motive was uncovering the truth.

“At the station, I reported our suspicion that our sister was nursing a child not hers. Officers immediately alerted colleagues and the Officer Commanding Station, noting that a child abduction report had been logged previously,” she said, noting that they swiftly summoned the parents who reported the theft to identify their child.

For his part, the suspect’s father, Mr Maziku, said his suspicions mounted until he insisted on police intervention, recalling a news broadcast covering the Chanika Hospital baby theft.

He explained that his daughter’s evasiveness triggered memories of the news report, prompting him to seek clarity, particularly since the family was never informed of any pregnancy or childbirth.

Asked whether he feared his daughter’s arrest, the father maintained he had no doubts, asserting he could not harbour a child thief and risk legal trouble.

Husband’s reaction

The family highlighted the difficulty encountered when informing the suspect’s husband, who adamantly insisted until the final moment that the infant was his, pleading against police involvement.

Ms Alice said the man claimed his wife exhibited full pregnancy symptoms, which he personally observed four months prior.