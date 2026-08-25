Tanzania’s Borega takes centre stage at ANOCA Youth Games in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s emerging swimming talent Lorita Borega will be among the young athletes carrying the country’s hopes at the 2026 ANOCA Zone V Youth Games, which starts today in Nairobi, Kenya.

Borega, who represents North Coast Swimming Club, will compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events as she continues her development on the regional and continental stage.

The competition provides another important opportunity for the swimmer to test herself against some of Africa’s most promising young athletes after making significant progress in recent seasons.

Borega has already established herself as one of Tanzania’s swimmers to watch. In June, she made history by becoming the first Tanzanian female swimmer to qualify for the semi-finals of the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Open Water Swimming Championships, an achievement that underlined her growing status in continental swimming.

Her progress has also been recognised through her participation in major international competitions, giving her valuable exposure and experience against stronger opposition.

In Nairobi, Borega will work under the guidance of Collins Marigiri, the Kenya Aquatics secretary general

. Marigiri has been involved in the development and administration of swimming in Kenya and has held the federation's secretary-general position since its leadership changes in 2023.

His appointment adds an interesting dimension to Borega’s campaign, particularly given Kenya’s growing emphasis on providing young swimmers with international exposure and stronger preparation for major competitions.

The ANOCA Zone Five Youth Games, organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, are being held at Kenyatta University from August 24 to 28.

The second edition has brought together more than 300 young athletes from 11 countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Burundi, Eritrea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Egypt.

The Games feature athletics, swimming, tennis, cycling, judo, 3x3 basketball and beach volleyball, providing a major platform for young athletes to gain international experience and prepare for bigger assignments, including the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

For Tanzania, the Games also provide an opportunity to assess the country's next generation across several disciplines.

Besides Borega's participation in swimming, Tanzania will also compete in tennis, with the country's entry form allowing for two singles players.

The supplied long-list form, however, does not show the names of the two Tanzanian tennis players, so their identities cannot be confirmed from the document provided.

For Borega, the Nairobi competition represents more than a chance for medals. It is another step in a promising journey that has already taken her onto the continental stage, with the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events offering three opportunities to demonstrate her progress and gain further international experience.