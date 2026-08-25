How Tanzania’s Madeleine Shimata is redefining the modern Tanzanian woman

At 27, Madeleine Shimata has already built a career that cuts across entrepreneurship, fashion, music and academia; a combination she believes should not require a woman to choose one identity over another.

The Morogoro born entrepreneur, model and musician has built her profile both in Tanzania and abroad, earning a First Class Honours degree in Business Entrepreneurship and Innovation from De Montfort University in the United Kingdom before pursuing a Master’s degree in Management in Barcelona, Spain.

But beyond the qualifications and public profile is a woman determined to challenge conventional ideas about what a successful Tanzanian woman should look like.

“I can walk into a boardroom as an entrepreneur, onto a set as a model and into a studio as an artist,” Madeleine says, reflecting on the different sides of her career.

Her journey into business began at home. She grew up watching her parents build businesses, an experience that shaped her understanding of independence and enterprise. Her late father was also a pioneer in Tanzania’s financial services industry, having established the first bureau de change in Dar es Salaam.

At 18, Madeleine left Tanzania for the UK to pursue her undergraduate studies. At university, she took on leadership roles, including serving as a brand ambassador, president of a student society and international students’ representative.

Her academic achievements, however, developed alongside a growing interest in fashion and entertainment.

The model has worked on projects involving leading names in East African entertainment, including Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize. In 2023, she expanded her creative pursuits into music with her debut single, Penzi Jipya, followed by Nampenda, featuring Chino Kidd, in 2024.

Her entrepreneurial ambitions have taken an equally prominent place in her career.

Madeleine is the Founder of LIONESS BEAUTY, a fashion and lifestyle business based at Morocco Square in Dar es Salaam, dealing in accessories, handbags and footwear.

For her, the business is more than another venture. It reflects the identity she has adopted for herself; The Tanzanian Lioness.

“I am feminine, ambitious and proudly Tanzanian,” she says.

The lioness, she believes, captures the qualities she wants her journey to represent: strength, resilience, confidence and grace.

Her story also challenges the familiar idea that women must choose between beauty and intelligence, femininity and leadership, or creativity and business.

Madeleine’s career has instead developed across those spaces simultaneously. from university leadership and international education to modelling, music and entrepreneurship.

She now wants to build LIONESS BEAUTY into a recognised African lifestyle brand while encouraging young women to take education seriously, pursue leadership opportunities, achieve financial independence and create businesses of their own.

Despite having studied and lived abroad, she remains closely connected to Tanzania.

“Tanzania is home,” she says.

At a time when a new generation of Tanzanian women is increasingly defining success on its own terms, Madeleine’s journey offers a distinctly modern example; one in which education, business, fashion and entertainment can exist side by side.