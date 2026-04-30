Lifesaving skills drive launched to curb drowning in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. The government, in collaboration with the Agness Swimming Foundation (ASF), has launched a major campaign to prevent drowning by equipping students with swimming and water rescue skills across Dar es Salaam.

The initiative is part of broader national efforts to reduce deaths linked to water-related accidents, particularly among children and young people. It also aligns with guidelines from the World Health Organization and reinforces the constitutional right to life under Article 14 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania (1977).

ASF Training Coordinator, Patrick Kimimba, said at least 1,265 students from four secondary schools have already benefited from the programme. The schools include Tungi, Makonda, Vijibweni and Minazini secondary schools.

He noted that the programme is progressing well and is expected to expand to all district councils in the Dar es Salaam Region. The goal is to improve swimming proficiency, strengthen self-rescue skills and significantly reduce preventable drowning incidents.

Mr Kimimba commended the government, through the President’s Office–Regional Administration and Local Government (Tamisemi), for entrusting ASF with implementing the initiative.

Beyond safety, he said, the programme also aims to identify and nurture swimming talent, create employment opportunities for youth and promote community health—ensuring long-term benefits from water resources.

ASF Director of Finance and Administration, Lugano Mwailunga, said the training has received strong support from both students and teachers.

However, he pointed out that financial constraints remain a key challenge, particularly in procuring training equipment, facilitating transport and supporting instructors’ operational needs and allowances.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including government institutions, the private sector, NGOs and individuals, to support this important initiative so that it can reach more students and save more lives,” he said.

The Head of Makonda Secondary School, Moshi Malilo, underscored the programme’s importance, noting that it contributes not only to student safety but also to their academic and social development.

“These are essential life skills, especially as we live near water bodies. The programme enhances safety while also building confidence and awareness in students’ daily lives,” he said.

A Form Three student from Vijibweni Secondary School, Shayith Nassor Masoud, said the training had helped overcome fear of water.