Beekeeping project transforms livelihoods, boosts conservation in Magu

Mwanza. More than 500 members from 19 community groups in Magu District, Mwanza Region, have turned to beekeeping as part of efforts to conserve the environment and boost household incomes under the Adapting to Climate Change in Lake Victoria Basin Project (ACC-LVB).

The initiative, funded by the Adaptation Fund through UNEP and implemented by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), was launched in 2018 across all five East African Community (EAC) partner states surrounding Lake Victoria Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi and concluded in 2023 at a cost of 5 milioni USD Dollar.

Magu District Environment Officer, Janebosco Joseph, said the beekeeping venture has helped reduce illegal tree cutting for charcoal, while offering alternative livelihoods through honey and other bee products.

“We want communities to see bees not just as a source of honey but also as guardians of the forest. By installing hives, they earn income while protecting the natural ecosystem,” Joseph told The Citizen during the Mara Day exhibitions.

In addition to beekeeping, participating groups have been introduced to drought-resistant crops such as cowpeas, with some already harvesting their first yields. Other activities include rice farming, poultry and cattle keeping, as well as small-scale irrigation projects aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity.

Joseph added that combining environmental protection with income-generating activities has laid a sustainable foundation for rural communities.

“The ultimate goal is self-reliant groups that see value in protecting natural resources. Instead of destroying forests, they now benefit from bees, livestock and crops,” he said.

Anna Williams, one of the beneficiaries, said the project has transformed lives.

“We now see the value of conserving our environment. The honey we harvest pays school fees and improves family nutrition. In the past, we depended on charcoal, but that is no longer the case,” she noted.

Residents beyond Magu are also benefiting. Odero John, a resident of Butiama, praised the quality of honey from the initiative.