Mwinyi: Peace and progress are Zanzibaris’ top priorities

Unguja. CCM’s Zanzibar presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has said Zanzibaris prioritise peace and development over empty rhetoric.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, while addressing farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs in Uzini, Central District, South Unguja Region, during the party’s campaign trail.

“If you ask Zanzibaris today what they want, they will say peace and development. And the party that guarantees these is CCM, not others. So, if you want them to continue, vote for Chama Cha Mapinduzi,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi said CCM had demonstrated its ability to safeguard peace and drive development, stressing that both had been achieved in just five years.

He warned that such progress would stall if voters chose another party, arguing that rivals lacked the capacity to deliver.

He recalled that when CCM took office in 2020, Zanzibar was deeply divided, with political tensions so high that people could not even pray together in the same mosque. His administration, he said, worked to end that.

“Today, there is no tribalism, no favouritism in employment or service delivery. We urge you to keep supporting CCM so we can achieve even greater results,” he said.

He added that if re-elected, his government would prioritise farmers and entrepreneurs by equipping them and creating a favourable environment for agriculture and business.

He said Sh96 billion had already been allocated for entrepreneurs’ loans, and if CCM retained power, his administration would more than double that through interest-free facilities.

Dr Mwinyi also addressed challenges facing livestock keepers, pledging to secure markets for dairy products and improve conditions for poultry farmers by regulating imports to protect the domestic market.

“We will ensure adequate preparedness to strengthen agriculture and livestock by giving them top priority,” he said.

Earlier, CCM Zanzibar Deputy Secretary-General, Dr Mohamed Said Dimwa, said engaging these groups aimed to build trust and unity.