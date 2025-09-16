Pacome the hero as Yanga beat Simba for sixth time to retain Community Shield

Dar es Salaam. A solitary strike from Ivorian forward Pacome Zouzoua proved decisive as Young Africans (Yanga) edged archrivals Simba 1–0 to defend their Community Shield title at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on September 16, 2025.

Zouzoua struck in the 53rd minute after Simba goalkeeper Moussa Camara failed to hold onto a thunderous shot from Maxi Nzengeli.

The rebound fell kindly to the striker, who showed composure to slot home and send the Yanga faithful into wild celebrations.

The victory secured Yanga their sixth victories over Simba in the competition’s history, reaffirming their dominance against their traditional rivals.

For head coach Romain Folz, it was a particularly sweet moment, marking his first silverware since taking charge from Miloud Hamdi earlier this season.

On the other hand, the result piled more pressure on Simba’s South African tactician, Fadlu Davids. Despite his efforts to rebuild the squad, this was his fourth defeat to Yanga since his appointment last season, raising serious questions about his ability to turn the tide in high-stakes derby matches.

The match itself lived up to its billing, with both sides starting at a frenetic pace. Simba’s Kibu Dennis went close in the early stages, while Yanga’s Prince Dube squandered a clear chance at the other end.

Just before halftime, Yanga’s goalkeeper Djigui Diarra pulled off a vital save from Seleman Mwalimu’s header during injury time, ensuring the opening half remained goalless.

After the restart, Yanga grew stronger, with Nzengeli tormenting Simba’s defense down the flanks.

His persistence eventually forced the error that led to Zouzoua’s winning goal. Simba threw men forward in search of an equalizer, but Yanga’s backline, marshaled superbly by captain Dickson Job, stood resolute until the final whistle.





Beyond the celebrations, the result carried historical weight. Since the Community Shield’s inception in 2001, Simba had maintained a slight edge in head-to-head meetings.

With this victory, Yanga leveled the tally at four wins apiece, although Simba still hold a narrow overall lead with five victories.

For Yanga, the triumph not only cements their resurgence but also reinforces their ambition to remain Tanzania’s dominant footballing force. Their ability to consistently outwit Simba in decisive matches reflects both tactical maturity and squad depth.

As the curtain-raiser to the new domestic season, the 2025 Community Shield once again delivered the passion, intensity, and spectacle that define Tanzanian football.