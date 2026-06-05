Belgrade meetings seal Arusha preparations for 153rd IPU Assembly

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Hoyce Temu, joined Tanzanian lawmakers in Belgrade to engage Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) leadership and Serbian parliamentary hosts.

In meetings with heads of the Preparatory Committee from the Parliament of Serbia, the Tanzanian delegation exchanged overall key lessons on logistics, protocol, accreditation, and conference management systems.

Dr Temu, who also manages the IPU in Geneva, said the engagement was crucial for aligning Arusha’s hosting plans with global standards.

“After attending five IPU meetings around the world, I confirm we are ready. Arusha is ready and Tanzania is ready,” said Dr Temu after Belgrade sessions.

“We have learned much about preparations. Arusha is ready to receive parliamentarians worldwide,” she added, confirming strong readiness ahead of the global event.

On her part, IPU President, Dr Tulia Ackson addressed delegates at the IPU Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians in Belgrade Serbia.

“Today is not a day to talk about anything you haven’t been good in, but for anything good that you have seen in Tanzania, you will get it in abundance,” Dr Ackson told the assembly.

She announced that the 153rd IPU Assembly will be held from 5th to 9th October 2026 in Arusha, assuring delegates that Tanzania is ready to host and that it is fully prepared.

“So I would like to take this opportunity to specially invite all of you, dear women and men parliamentarians of the world, to come to Arusha, to come to Tanzania and enjoy the hospitality of this country,” she insisted.

Dr Ackson further confirmed that President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan was ready to receive the global delegation, and that Tanzania has put comprehensive measures in place for safety and health.

“Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania is ready to receive you, but also Tanzania is ready to receive you. Tanzania is prepared to serve you. We have put in place everything needed to make sure you arrive safely and healthy, and you leave safely and healthy too,” she added.

In a separate engagement in Belgrade, Dr Temu assured Dr Ackson and outgoing Secretary General Martin Chungong that Tanzania has completed its groundwork.

Arusha to host 2,000+ global delegates

The 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha is expected to bring together over 2,000 delegates, parliamentarians, and observers from across the globe, making it one of the largest diplomatic gatherings ever hosted by Tanzania.

In this context, it is particularly noteworthy that Tanzania will host the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Arusha this October 2026.

The announcement has raised expectations as the country positions Arusha already known as the continent’s diplomatic capital as a center for parliamentary dialogue, peacebuilding, and multilateral cooperation.

Tanzania’s Parliament is making final preparations to welcome the world. A high-level delegation of Members of Parliament confirmed the country’s readiness during the World Conference of Women Parliamentarians in Belgrade, Serbia.

The delegation, representing the Parliament of Tanzania at the IPU event, met with key IPU officials to ensure the Arusha assembly will be a success.

The message was echoed by fellow MPs in Belgrade, including Mr Rashid Shangazi, Dr Pindi Chana, Dr Zeyana Hamid, and Kiza Mayeye.

The group used the platform to showcase Tanzania’s capacity to host high-level global forums.

From Geneva to Arusha: A decade of parliamentary diplomacy

Dr Temu’s role is particularly significant. Based in Geneva where the IPU headquarters is located, she has coordinated Tanzania’s participation in multiple IPU assemblies.

Her presence in Belgrade alongside the MPs signals a whole-of-government approach to ensuring Arusha 2026 delivers on diplomacy, organization, and impact.