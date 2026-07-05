Police, citizens join efforts to maintain peace in Morogoro Region

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Andrew Kantimbo (centre) joins a walking exercise through various streets of Morogoro Municipality alongside other security and defence personnel, aimed at promoting fitness and maintaining operational readiness. PHOTO | HAMIDA SHARIFF

By  Hamida Shariff

Morogoro. Residents, including business owners and traders operating in shops and markets within Morogoro Municipality, have continued with their daily income-generating activities, with no reported threats to peace and security.

Transport and logistics services at bus terminals have also remained uninterrupted, while police officers continue with routine duties, including patrols in the town centre.

Speaking after a jogging exercise involving citizens, senior officials, and security agencies in the region, Morogoro Regional Police Commander ACP Andrew Kantimbo said peace remains the foundation of economic development, investment, and citizens’ welfare.

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Commander Kantimbo urged residents to continue cooperating with security organs in maintaining unity and stability, while assuring them that the police force remains fully prepared to deal with anyone who attempts to disrupt peace.

Popular boxer Karimu Mandonga also took the opportunity to urge Tanzanians to uphold the principle that “unity is strength, division is weakness,” as emphasised by the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Mandonga said that threats which may appear minor, should not be ignored, warning that they can escalate into serious consequences if left unchecked.

Security and defence personnel in Morogoro Region take part in a joint walking exercise through the streets of Morogoro Municipality to strengthen cooperation, improve physical fitness, and enhance preparedness. PHOTO | HAMIDA SHARIFF

He also called on security agencies to remain vigilant and respond early to any signs of insecurity.

Some traders said that although the region is currently calm and stable, they still experience fear and anxiety when recalling the incidents of October 29, 2025, that occurred in Dar es Salaam and other regions.

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