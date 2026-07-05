Two dead, 12 injured in Kilimanjaro road crash

Moshi. Two people have died on the spot, and 12 others sustained injuries after a lorry carrying gravel collided with a minibus van at Kikafu Bridge area in Mnadani Ward, Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region.

Acting Kilimanjaro Fire and Rescue Regional Commander, Mr Jeremiah Mkomagi, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 8:35 pm.

According to Commander Mkomagi, the crash was caused by brake failure on the lorry, which lost control before colliding with the minibus van and pinning it along the roadside.

“Yesterday at around 8 pm, an accident occurred at the Kikafu area where a lorry carrying gravel veered off the road and hit a minibus van passenger vehicle, pinning it along the roadside,” he said.

“As a result of the impact, the minibus van also hit two other vehicles, leading to the deaths of two people and injuries to 12 others,” he added.

He said fire and rescue officers, together with members of the public, arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and managed to rescue victims who were trapped inside the minibus van before rushing them to Hai District Hospital for treatment.

Commander Mkomagi said the two deceased, both women, have not yet been identified.

Their bodies are preserved at Hai District Hospital, while the 12 injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

He added that no property was salvaged from the scene, with four vehicles sustaining damage in the crash.