Burunge WMA set for new leaders as villages seek higher tourism returns

Babati. Residents of 10 villages around the Burunge Wildlife Management Area (WMA) are looking to new leaders to improve conservation and increase tourism benefits as elections for a new management team begin.

Burunge WMA generates about Sh4 billion annually, with member villages receiving more than Sh200 million through revenue-sharing arrangements.

Babati District Executive Director Anna Mbogo said the elections followed reforms to the WMA’s constitution and management system aimed at improving conservation and tourism.

“The elections have started, and once completed, we expect to have capable leaders who can strengthen conservation and tourism and, most importantly, increase tourism revenue for the benefit of the villages and the government,” Ms Mbogo said.

The elections follow the suspension of the previous leadership over various allegations before it later completed its term.

The new leaders will represent Mwada, Sangaiwe, Vilima Vitatu, Ngoley, Kakoi, Olasiti, Manyara, Magara, Maweni and Minjingu villages.

Burunge WMA lies between Tarangire and Lake Manyara national parks in Manyara Region and is managed in collaboration with Babati District Council and the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA).

Ms Mbogo encouraged residents committed to conservation and tourism development to contest the available positions.

The area has also attracted tourism investment. Chem Chem Lodge, located within the WMA, recently received Africa and Tanzania awards at the World Travel Awards.

Ms Mbogo said the recognition could help attract more visitors and investment.

“We also urge other investors in the area to improve their services so that we can continue attracting visitors,” she said.

Chem Chem General Manager Clever Zulu said wildlife numbers had increased and poaching had been brought under control, creating opportunities for communities to benefit from conservation.

“We have also started receiving conservation officials from other parts of Africa who come here to learn from our experience,” Mr Zulu said.

Outgoing Burunge WMA Speaker Erick Lilayoni said proper management could increase benefits to the 10 villages and the government.