Kikwete to inspect health project serving 36,000 rural residents

Dodoma. Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has today begun a three-day tour of Tabora to inspect a community health project set to boost healthcare access for over 36,000 rural residents in Sikonge and Uyui districts.

A statement released by the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Foundation (JMKF) on Sunday, September 13, 2026, indicates that Mr Kikwete, the foundation’s founder and board chair, will open the tour in Sikonge by visiting a mobile clinic in Ipembe Hamlet, Kiloli Ward.

He will subsequently inspect a newly built dispensary and two staff quarters, forming part of an initiative to bring primary care closer to remote populations.

The tour forms part of the Jamii Salama project, executed by JMKF alongside the Prime Minister’s Office–Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), the Ministry of Health and Tabora regional authorities.

In the statement, JMKF notes that the project has backed the construction of two modern dispensaries and four staff houses across Sikonge and Uyui districts.

The foundation states that the project was tailored to tackle healthcare hurdles in isolated settlements.

“The project is intended to improve access to essential health services for communities that face challenges reaching healthcare facilities,” reads part of the statement.

It adds that mobile clinics will bridge gaps by serving residents in hard-to-reach areas.

“The mobile clinics provide an opportunity to bring healthcare services closer to people living in remote communities,” according to JMKF.

Furthermore, the statement says Mr Kikwete will evaluate how the investment translates into better health access for target villages and neighbours.

The tour will review how the capital outlay enhances care for target villages and surrounding localities.

Inspections proceed on Monday, September 14, in Uyui District, where Mr Kikwete will tour a mobile clinic, a new dispensary and two staff houses in Gengesita Village, Kizengi Ward.

US-based S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. funds the project, backing health, family wellbeing and malaria prevention in isolated zones.

The foundation noted that public-private partnerships aim to reinforce primary health infrastructure in underserved areas.

“This investment is not only about constructing health facilities, but also about creating conditions that enable communities to access essential services closer to where they live,” the statement highlights.