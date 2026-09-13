“We take it game by game,” Shalulile tells Yanga fans

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans striker Peter Shalulile has urged fans to remain patient and focused on the journey ahead after helping the club advance to the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Shalulile scored in the seventh minute as Yanga defeated Gaborone United 2-1 at the Azam Complex on Saturday to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

The Namibia international dedicated the victory to Jesus while thanking his teammates, coach and technical staff for their efforts in a difficult encounter.

“Victory belongs to Jesus. I would like to thank my teammates, the coach and the technical team. It was not an easy game,” said Shalulile.

He also praised the Yanga supporters for turning up in numbers and providing the team with the motivation to fight for victory.

“For the fans, we thank them for coming out in numbers, being behind our backs, cheering us and giving us the motivation and power to do what we did today,” he said.

The striker, who has previously experienced Champions League football, said confidence and mental strength were crucial to delivering in high pressure matches.

“As a striker, you pick yourself up when it is time for big games like this. You need to believe because you know all the preparation and hard work that you have been putting in over the years will definitely come out,” he said.

“With a calm mind and a confident spirit, you will definitely score.”

Shalulile now wants Yanga to approach the next stage with the same mentality, refusing to look too far ahead as they continue their continental campaign.

“We take it game by game, and we always pray to God that He helps us to the next stage,” he said.