The miraculous story of Catholic Church Composer Mzee Mwarabu

Morogoro. He sat in silence, drew a breath, and then began to sing some of his songs.

His voice carried memories of many years ago, years when his pen wrote hymns used to glorify God in the Catholic Church.

This is Pascal Florian Mwarabu, popularly known as Mzee Mwarabu, aged 83, whose composition journey began 45 years ago.

He has penned numerous hymns, many born during trials in his personal life.

Upon The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi arriving at his Ifakara home, Mzee Mwarabu detailed how his remarkable journey into sacred composition unfolded.

The journey of composition

Mzee Mwarabu learned song composition from his brother, though initially unaware it would become his life's calling.

“My brother was a seminarian at Kasita Seminary in Mahenge. He knew notes and taught me little by little when I was in standard five and six. When I went to Mzumbe Secondary, I found music books in the library and already understood notes, so my peers asked why I learned so quickly,” he said.

Later, while working, he read works such as Teacher Ndumbaro’s and Johnson’s English book, eventually serving as a teacher and composer at St Joseph Dar es Salaam and Kirumba Mwanza.

He notes that the Catholic Church maintains strict procedures and liturgy committees, requiring compositions to follow sacred biblical texts and the Roman Missal.

• First Offertory (1980): "Ee Bwana twakuomba upokee vipaji vyetu"

• Other Notable Works: "Tupeleke zawadi, tupeleke kwa Bwana", "Bwana ni kinga na ngao yangu", "Haleluya", and "Nimekukimbilia Bwana nisiabike milele."

Among Virgin Mary hymns, he holds a prolific record, beginning 45 years ago with "Ewe Mama Maria, Mama yetu mwema".

During the Year of the Virgin Mary (1987–1988), he composed pieces like "Sisi wana wa dunia" and "Nakupenda Maria Mama uliye bora".

The secret behind ‘Niongoze Vema Maria’

An 11-year battle with illness inspired his profound composition, ‘Niongoze Vema Maria’.

Suffering from swelling in his leg and partial paralysis, which baffled doctors at Muhimbili, such as Dr Kinasha and Dr Kibatala, he recognized the trial as spiritual warfare.

This realization prompted him to intensify his rosary prayers, opt for early retirement in 1993, and return to Ifakara.

Featured Verses:

• “Nahangaika hapa duniani, maisha yangu hayana furaha / Najua wazi hapa si nyumbani, bali njia ya kupita”

• “Niongoze vyema Maria, maria Mwema / Bondeni huku niliko nifike kwa usalama / Mbinguni kwa Yesu mwanao”

Perspectives on AI and financial gain

While some oppose Artificial Intelligence in gospel music, Mzee Mwarabu remains open to it.

“Technology makes work easier as long as they don't change notes and sacred Gospel words,” he said.

Addressing third-party uploads of his music on commercial platforms, he maintains that monetary gain was never his driver:

“I composed songs to glorify God and not to seek money. I don't get any money online or from anyone. But I urge composers and Christians not to put money first, or charge choirs high fees, but to use music to evangelize.”