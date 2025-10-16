Campaign boost for Samia as Chadema stalwart joins CCM

Geita. The main opposition party, Chadema, yesterday suffered a major political blow after one of its senior leaders, Mr Ezekiah Wenje, defected to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), in a move that coincided with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s campaign tour in the mineral-rich Geita Region.

While in Geita, President Hassan unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the area into an industrial and economic powerhouse.

Mr Wenje, a former Nyamagana MP and long-serving Lake Zone chairman for Chadema, announced his decision to cross over during a packed rally in Chato.

He was officially welcomed by CCM Secretary-General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, who handed him a membership card in front of thousands of jubilant supporters.

“After 15 years in opposition politics, I have decided to join the ruling party. It has been like playing in the first division — but now, I want to be in the premier league where I can contribute directly to building my country,” said Mr Wenje, moments after joining CCM.

Mr Wenje said his defection was driven by what he described as CCM’s unmatched record in sustaining peace, stability, and development.

“The peace we enjoy is no small achievement,” he said. “If anyone doubts it, let them go to South Sudan or Somalia. A time comes when a nation must be placed above personal interests.”

The former opposition figure also took aim at those calling for anti-government demonstrations from abroad, comparing them to “Pastor Mackenzie of Kenya who told his followers to fast to reach heaven while he himself was eating.”

He added that Tanzania’s progress — especially in infrastructure — had convinced him that CCM’s policies were delivering tangible results.

“I travelled from Mwanza to Chato today in two hours. When I studied in Geita years ago, the same journey took nearly 10 hours,” he said.

Mr Wenje dismissed claims that the opposition had been barred from participating in the upcoming general election.

“That’s false,” he said. “I sat in the Central Committee meeting in January 2025 that decided not to take part. No one banned us — it was our own choice.”

He emphasised that his new political path was about contributing positively to the country’s growth.

“Before I die, I want to use my potential to help my country,” he declared.

Welcoming him to the ruling party, President Samia described Wenje’s defection as a symbol of growing national confidence in CCM’s leadership.

“I’m delighted to have reached this station and received such a wonderful gift — my young brother Wenje,” she said with a smile. “We welcome him home, to where he truly belongs.”

The defection, analysts say, reinforces CCM’s dominance in the Lake Zone and injects momentum into President Samia’s re-election campaign, especially as she continues to win support from the region’s small-scale miners, businesspeople, and farmers.

During her Geita rallies at Nyawilimilwa and Geita Town, President Samia unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform Geita into one of Tanzania’s top industrial and commercial hubs, with the goal of raising the national industrial growth rate to nine percent by 2030, up from the current 4.8 percent.

“Geita is a young region, established only in 2012, but it has shown remarkable economic resilience,” she said. “We want to make it a true centre of economic growth by empowering its people through mining, agriculture, and livestock industries.”

Among the key initiatives she announced were the construction of three modern abattoirs in Nyawilimilwa, Nzera, and Kakubilo; new factories to process sunflower seeds and fruits; and a modern mineral testing laboratory to support small-scale miners.

“My government will provide capital to small miners so they can expand and operate sustainably,” she said, adding that land surveying and ownership programmes will be expanded to promote planned urban and rural development.

On healthcare, President Samia revealed plans to establish a branch of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Geita, allowing residents to access heart treatment closer to home. District hospitals will be upgraded with surgical theatres, mortuary facilities, and 12 new dispensaries.

She also pledged to improve transport connectivity by constructing a new airport in Geita Town and upgrading the Chato Airport to enhance trade, tourism, and investment.

“Better roads and air transport mean faster business, easier movement of goods, and more opportunities for investors,” she told cheering crowds.

Earlier, the President of the Federation of Miners Associations of Tanzania (FEMATA), Mr John Bina, declared the mining community’s strong backing for President Samia. “She has created a friendly business environment for all miners,” he said. “In the past, families saw miners as lost souls, but today they are respected entrepreneurs. She has earned our loyalty — we will protect her leadership like we protect our minerals.”

As dusk fell over Geita, chants of “Mama wa maendeleo!” (Mother of development) echoed through the streets, capturing the spirit of both political renewal and economic ambition.