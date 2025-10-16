What East Africa’s opposition should learn from Raila Odinga

By Ansbert Ngurumo

When Kenya was engulfed in President Daniel arap Moi’s dictatorship, the country needed Raila Amolo Odinga - and he stood up with his blood and life.

When the Kenya African National Union (Kanu) held its tightest grip on power, Raila’s unlikely handshake with Moi helped dismantle that dominance. His courage, vision and sense of timing saved Kenya from one-party rule.

Raila played a crucial role in restoring multiparty democracy. His political pragmatism after the handshake with Moi achieved one decisive thing - the fall of Kanu.

Having joined and later defected from the ruling party, he led a coalition that unseated it in 2002. His declaration - Kibaki Tosha - united the opposition and brought Mwai Kibaki to power, ushering in a new democratic era.

When Kenya needed a new constitution, Raila was again at the forefront. Years of his mobilisation led to the 2010 Constitution. And when disputed elections threatened national unity, it was Raila who extended an olive branch to prevent bloodshed. He ran for president five times.

Though he never won, each attempt was more than a bid for power. It was a mission for justice and reform. His campaigns challenged the status quo, exposed electoral flaws and inspired generations to believe in civic action.

Beyond elections, Raila’s resilience reshaped Kenya’s institutions and strengthened its democratic foundations. His legacy transcends victory or defeat - it lies in his lifelong fight for transparency, inclusion and accountability.

For over four decades, Raila Odinga was more than a mere politician. He was Kenya’s conscience - a leader who knew that politics is not only about winning but about preserving the nation’s soul. His life holds timeless lessons for Tanzania’s opposition and for East Africa at large.

The handshakes that shaped a nation

Few African politicians have turned rivalry into reform as Raila did. He shook hands with four presidents - each handshake marking a democratic milestone.

With President Moi, his former jailer, he reconciled after years of persecution, showing that healing requires magnanimity. Strategically, he used that moment to rally reformists and later helped form NARC, which ended KANU’s 40-year rule.

With President Kibaki, after the 2007 post-election violence, Raila chose peace over power. As Prime Minister, he oversaw vital constitutional and institutional reforms.

His 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta calmed a divided nation, proving opposition can be patriotic without surrendering principles.

Even with President William Ruto, Raila maintained dialogue on electoral reforms - showing unwavering faith in engagement and unity. Each handshake carried a purpose: reconciliation, reform, or renewal - and each left Kenya stronger.

When Tanzania’s opposition leaders Tundu Lissu, John Heche, and Godbless Lema visited him earlier this year, he gave them one lesson: fight and engage. Whether they will borrow a leaf from him is a choice for them to make.

The philosopher of pragmatic politics

Raila was both idealist and pragmatist. He fought fiercely but never let bitterness blur his vision. He knew power is temporary, but unity is eternal. To him, opposition was not rebellion - it was service to the people. This balance between confrontation and cooperation kept Kenya’s democracy alive.

Lessons for Tanzania’s opposition

Persistence pays. Raila endured detention, exile, and betrayal but never quit. Democracy is not won in one election; it’s a lifelong struggle.

Unity is strength. The Kibaki Tosha moment proved that unity, not ego, wins battles.

Dialogue is not defeat. His handshakes were tools for peace, not betrayal. Movements outlive parties. He built a movement, not just a party - one rooted in people’s struggles.

Moral authority matters. His sacrifices earned trust; integrity builds legitimacy.

The East African legacy

Raila Odinga proved that opposition can coexist with patriotism, and peace with defiance. His story reminds us that democracy thrives not through perfect elections but through persistent people.

Kenyans called him Baba - father of their democratic struggle. His death ends an era, but not the ideals he lived for. For Tanzania’s opposition and East Africa’s reformers, Raila’s legacy is both a challenge and an inspiration: to persist, to unite, and, when necessary, to shake hands for the greater good.

He was the blessing East Africa had - and his lessons will outlive him.