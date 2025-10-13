How Samia plans to uplift small-scale miners in Geita, Shinyanga

Geita/Shinyanga. In the mineral-rich heartlands of Geita and Shinyanga, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged a new chapter for small-scale miners, promising to deepen reforms that have already transformed lives in the mining sector.

Addressing a rally in Bukombe District, Geita Region, on Sunday, October 12, 2025, President Hassan reminded residents of how far they had come since the government decided to formalise small-scale mining and grant licences to locals.

“Young people here in Bukombe used to sneak into the Kigosi forest to mine gold illegally,” she said.

“But since God placed these minerals in your land, it is only fair that you benefit from them. I instructed Ministers Biteko and Mavunde to issue licences so that my sons and daughters could mine legally and earn from their resources," she said, noting:

"That is exactly what has happened, and now both youth and women are expanding their economic opportunities through mining with most of you becoming bilionaires.”

The President said if elected her government will strengthen geological research to identify new mineral zones, noting that only 16 percent of Tanzania’s mineral-rich land has been surveyed so far.

"We have made Mbogwe a recognised mining district because of its immense potential. When you re-elect us, we shall invest in research to discover more sites, enabling more young people to engage in mining and contribute to our national income,” she said in Mbogwe District.

She added that alongside mining development, her government will continue improving essential social services such as clean water, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Currently, she said, 86 percent of Mbogwe residents have access to clean and safe water.

Government’s commitment to miners

The Minister for Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde, praised President Hassan’s directive that led to the issuance of 7,977 licences to small-scale miners, including women in Bukombe.

“Before her leadership, many miners operated in hiding,” Mavunde said.

“But under her instructions, no one was left behind. We have distributed licences to all, and we have also procured drilling machines worth Sh9 billion, 15 in total, deployed across the country, with one sent here to Bukombe.”

He added that previously, Bukombe lacked mineral markets and buying centres, forcing miners to travel long distances to sell their gold.

“Following her directive, we established two official markets and three buying centres, bringing services closer to the people. Miners now sell their minerals freely and safely,” Mavunde noted.

Voices from the ground

A 33-year-old small-scale miner from Ushirombo, Mr Dotto Msenye, said life has changed drastically since licences were issued.

"Before, we worked in fear of being arrested,” he said.

“Now we operate legally. I can support my family, and I’ve even built a house from my earnings. The President’s reforms have restored dignity to our work.”

Similarly, Ms Saida Mwita, a mother of three who runs a small processing centre, said legalisation has empowered women.

“We are now part of the mining economy,” she said. “Women can own licences and trade openly. The income has helped us send our children to school and expand our businesses.”

Bukombe MP and Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Doto Biteko, said President Hassan’s leadership has turned Bukombe into a vibrant mining hub.

"In the past, people used to mine in fear,” he said.

“Today, our people dig gold confidently and earn decent incomes. You have worked miracles here, and we in Bukombe have decided—we’re moving forward with you.” He insisted: “Bukombe is now a mining powerhouse”

Rounding off her campaign in Kahama, Shinyanga Region, on October 11, 2025, President Hassan emphasised the next plan to modernise the sector using advanced exploration technology.

"We will continue empowering small miners by giving them modern drilling machines and using aerial technology to map and identify new mineral deposits,” she said. “We cannot ignore large investors, but our top priority remains small-scale miners.”

Industry leaders back Samia

The president of the Federation of Miners Associations of Tanzania (FEMATA), Mr John Bina, lauded President Hassan’s commitment to the sector, which employs an estimated six million Tanzanians.

“President Samia is the choice of miners because she respects and empowers us,” he said.

“She has provided equipment through STAMICO, created an enabling business environment, and ensured that both local and foreign investors thrive. If the current pace continues, the mining sector could soon contribute over 30 percent to the national GDP.”